Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Lenses that are placed on the surface of the eyes are called contact lenses. These can be used for different purposes such as medicative purposes or even for fashion. The medical lenses will have different powers depending on the user’s specifications while there are those that are available normally and are used to change the colour of the eyes of the user. The daily wear contact lenses in use today are available in two types that are either hard or soft. The lens is naturally clear in nature.

Daily wear contact lenses are meant to be worn for a period of a day and have to be removed while going to bed at night. However, they don’t have to be disposed of after removing them and the period of use for each daily wear lens depends on the brand. They are also comparatively more affordable and are convenient. Also since the lens is removed in the night there is no extended wear and tear and dust accumulation is absent. Cleaning is also not required making these lenses ideal for busy individuals.

The report published on the global daily wear contact lenses market is an in-depth guide to the lens industry for individuals and organizations interested in the industry. Various key manufacturers for the different regions around the world are included in the report along with their market share in the global market, revenue, ex-factory price, capacity, and the manufacturing sites located around the world. The supply chain used to make contact lenses is analyzed thoroughly starting at the supplier of raw materials all the way to the end retailer.

Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market : Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

Hydron

Weicon

Bescon

NEO Vision

Clearlab

Oculus

Camax

Seed

Hoya Corp

OVCTEK

Market Segmentation

The global daily wear contact lenses market can be divided into different market segments based on the different types of contact lenses available in the market and the different applications.

Market split based on the types:

Soft Contact Lenses: They are made from plastics that contain water called hydrogels and are gel-like in nature.

Hybrid Contact Lenses: They consist of a permeable lens that is made from a rigid gas which is then enclosed by a soft skirt.

Rigid Contact Lenses: The lens is made from a durable plastic that has the ability to transmit oxygen.

Market split based on the applications:

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and

Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global daily wear contact lenses market focuses on the volume and value of the market at three main levels that are the global level, the regional level, and the company level. After analyzing the historical data available and the future prospects of the current market, the overall daily wear contact lenses market is presented. The import, export, production, and consumption of the daily wear contact lenses market are categorized based on the different regions covered. These regions include India, Southeast Asia, Japan, North America, Europe, and China among others. Recent developments in the daily wear contact lenses field along with the expansion plans of top manufacturers are included.



