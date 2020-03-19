VR Software Market Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2025

VR Software Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market with the hopes to navigate it toward mainstream adoption.

The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver for market adoption and penetration.

Virtual reality has often found its application compelling, with interactive video games or even movie and television series. Virtual reality serves as a platform to project things that are otherwise too dangerous, expensive, or impractical to do.

Investments by the technology vendors are creating an advancement in the field of display technology, which is likely to change the vision of the traditional methodology. With technology giants, like Google, investing considerable amounts in the tech startups for the development of VR devices, along with other prominent players investing in their R&D over this segment, the future of the market is expected to be more competitive.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Istaging

Axonom Powertrak

Cupix

Viar

IrisVR

Briovr

Techviz

Unigine

Phenomatics Virtual Reality Software

Worldviz

Virtalis

ESI Group

XVR Simulation

EON Reality

High Fidelity

Mirra

Arcadia Augmented Reality

Smartvizs

Imaginate

Mind & Idea Fly

Vr-On

Autodesk

Illogic

Vrdirect

Mindmaze

Dancingmind

Inspace XR

Scope of the Report

Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Key Market Trends

Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share

Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same.

For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device.

In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user’s smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR.

While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China’s tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property.

Competitive Landscape

The global virtual reality market is witnessing a rise in competitiveness among the companies. The market consists of various major players, such as Oculus, Google, HTC, Samsung, Sony, and Lenovo. In terms of market share, these major players currently dominate the market. However, with increasing innovations in the technology, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

For instance, in June 2018, Oculus Go was launched in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada, less than two months after its US debut. The prices for the standalone VR headset started at EUR 199 (EUR 219/CDN 270). Further, in 2018, Sony Corporation patented a VR headset that combats simulation sickness with eye-tracking and more. According to the patents, the headset would use these features to establish a “health threshold value” that could presumably tell when a VR experience was becoming too intense for the user and then act accordingly.

Customization of the Report

Value chain analysis

Consumer behavior analysis at country level

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia VR Software Speaker Market;

3.) the North American VR Software Speaker Market;

4.) the European VR Software Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

The key insights of The report Research:

1.The report Research provides key statistics on the market status of the VR Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report Research provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



