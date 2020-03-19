Bank Hapoalim Announces 2019 Annual Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) (ADR: BKHYY), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Key financial highlights:

The bank's credit portfolio continues to grow – Net credit to the public totaled NIS 292.9 billion, compared with NIS 282.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 3.7%.

– Net credit to the public totaled NIS 292.9 billion, compared with NIS 282.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 3.7%. The improvement in quality of the bank's retail credit portfolio continued in 2019 – The provision for credit losses of private customers totaled NIS 220 million in 2019, compared with NIS 455 million in 2018, a decrease of 51.7%.

– The provision for credit losses of private customers totaled NIS 220 million in 2019, compared with NIS 455 million in 2018, a decrease of 51.7%. Growth in housing credit – The portfolio of housing credit in Israel totaled NIS 89.3 billion, compared with NIS 81.0 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 10.2%.

– The portfolio of housing credit in Israel totaled NIS 89.3 billion, compared with NIS 81.0 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 10.2%. Growth in commercial credit – Commercial credit totaled NIS 40.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 7.1%.

– Commercial credit totaled NIS 40.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 7.1%. Human capital – The bank signed a wage agreement for 2018-2022 with the employee union during the first quarter of 2020. The bank has continued to implement efficiency measures; the number of employee positions at the bank group decreased by 463 in 2019. In addition, a voluntary-retirement program for over 900 employees for 2020-2022 was approved in January 2020.

– The bank signed a wage agreement for 2018-2022 with the employee union during the first quarter of 2020. The bank has continued to implement efficiency measures; the number of employee positions at the bank group decreased by 463 in 2019. In addition, a voluntary-retirement program for over 900 employees for 2020-2022 was approved in January 2020. Dividend distribution during the year – The bank distributed dividends in the amount of NIS 1 billion in 2019.

– The bank distributed dividends in the amount of NIS 1 billion in 2019. Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio – The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio as at December 31, 2019, was 11.53%.

– The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio as at December 31, 2019, was 11.53%. The bank reports significant progress in the negotiations of the tax investigation. In consequence, the bank recorded a provision of NIS 897 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The direct and indirect effects of the Coronavirus outbreak in the fourth quarter of 2019 are reflected in an addition to the provision for credit losses, which led to an adverse effect on net profit in the amount of NIS 450 million. The events of recent weeks may have a material negative impact on the results of the bank for 2020; however, at this stage it is not possible to estimate the full extent of such effects.

In light of these effects, net profit in 2019 totaled NIS 1,799 million, compared with NIS 2,595 million in 2018, a decrease of 30.7%, which was mainly reflected in the results for the fourth quarter.

in 2019 totaled NIS 1,799 million, compared with NIS 2,595 million in 2018, a decrease of 30.7%, which was mainly reflected in the results for the fourth quarter. Adjusted net profit in 2019 totaled NIS 2,778 million, compared with NIS 3,579 million, a decrease of 22.4%. This excludes expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the United States authorities, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit from the sale of Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif.

totaled NIS 2,778 million, compared with NIS 3,579 million, a decrease of 22.4%. This excludes expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the United States authorities, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit from the sale of Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif. The rate of net return on shareholders’ equity was 4.6% in 2019, compared with 7.1% in 2018. The adjusted rate of net return on shareholders’ equity was 7.1% in 2019, compared with 9.7% in 2018.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Oded Eran, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “The financial statements of Bank Hapoalim are being released in the midst of significant economic developments resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus. The role of Bank Hapoalim, as the largest financial institution in the Israeli economy, during this emergency is more important than ever. I am proud that despite a complicated year, during which we invested immense effort in advancing the American tax investigation towards conclusion and reaching resolutions with the United States authorities, we succeeded in continuing to move forward with our strategic plans, as reflected, among other matters, in the growth of the credit portfolio, alongside a significant improvement in credit quality; development of new technological products; and solidification of the leadership of Bank Hapoalim in the Israeli banking system.

Bank Hapoalim, under the leadership of our new CEO, Dov Kotler, is resolute and steadfast in facing the evolving crisis, and is navigating its path to the days ahead with determination and good judgment, while granting the highest priority to the needs of the public and of the economy during these times.

The provisions for the investigation of the United States authorities have a substantial impact on the financial results of the bank for the year, but they will enable us to move forward with greater strength and expand our investments in development and in adapting Bank Hapoalim to the banking of the future and to the challenges of tomorrow, and to coping with the new challenges of the present, which are already taking a toll on the business sector in Israel.”

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dov Kotler, President and CEO said: “We are facing the beginning of a period of economic uncertainty, which will affect the global economy and become a significant factor in shaping the future challenges of the financial sector and of the business sector as a whole. I call on the State of Israel to work cooperatively with the financial sector to ensure the robustness of the economy. We at Bank Hapoalim are committed to continuing to stand by our customers during these difficult times, and we will do our best under these circumstances.

In accordance with the focus areas established in our work plans, Bank Hapoalim continued to make progress on its business objectives, primarily the expansion of its portfolio of credit to the public, with an emphasis on housing credit, which grew by 10.2%, and commercial credit, which grew by 7.1%, while significantly improving the quality of the portfolio.

On a personal note, I am completing my first six months in office as CEO of Bank Hapoalim. During this period, we achieved progress on several highly significant initiatives, including restructuring our management team, signing a new multi-year wage agreement with the employee union, formulating an efficiency program encompassing more than 900 employees over the coming three years, completing the sale of Isracard, and advancing with the investigations of the United States authorities, while continuing our overall business growth and the expansion and improvement of quality of our credit portfolio.

We know that it is the nature of a pandemic, like an economic crisis, to eventually end. I am confident that together, we will resolutely withstand this crisis and emerge strengthened. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful employees, who have persisted in their work, coming in every day to provide service to our customers, with deep commitment and responsibility."

Key developments in the 2019 annual financial statements:

Total income from regular financing activity, totaled NIS 9,756 million in 2019, compared with NIS 9,575 million in 2018, an increase of 1.9%.



totaled NIS 9,756 million in 2019, compared with NIS 9,575 million in 2018, an increase of 1.9%. Fees and other income from activity in Israel totaled NIS 3,330 million in 2019, compared with NIS 3,423 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.7%.

totaled NIS 3,330 million in 2019, compared with NIS 3,423 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.7%. Net provision for credit losses , totaled NIS 1,276 million in 2019, 0.44% of average total credit to the public, compared with a net provision for credit losses in the amount of NIS 613 million in 2018, or 0.22% of the average total credit to the public.

Gross provision for credit losses , before the reduction of the individual allowance and debt recovery, was 0.76% in 2019, compared with 0.58% in 2018.

, totaled NIS 1,276 million in 2019, 0.44% of average total credit to the public, compared with a in the amount of NIS 613 million in 2018, or 0.22% of the average total credit to the public. , before the reduction of the individual allowance and debt recovery, was 0.76% in 2019, compared with 0.58% in 2018. Operating and other expenses, totaled NIS 8,776 million in 2019, compared with NIS 8,960 million in 2018, a decrease of 2.1%.

Key developments in balance sheet items:

Consolidated balance sheet, totaled NIS 463.7 billion as at December 31, 2019, compared with NIS 460.9 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 0.6%.

totaled NIS 463.7 billion as at December 31, 2019, compared with NIS 460.9 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 0.6%. Net credit to the public , totaled NIS 292.9 billion, compared with NIS 282.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 3.7%.

, totaled NIS 292.9 billion, compared with NIS 282.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 3.7%. Consumer credit in Israel , totaled NIS 41.5 billion, compared with NIS 44.1 billion at the end of 2018, a decrease of 6.0%.

, totaled NIS 41.5 billion, compared with NIS 44.1 billion at the end of 2018, a decrease of 6.0%. Housing loans in Israel , totaled NIS 89.3 billion as at December 31, 2019, compared with NIS 81.0 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 10.2%.

, totaled NIS 89.3 billion as at December 31, 2019, compared with NIS 81.0 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 10.2%. Credit to small businesses in Israel , totaled NIS 31.0 billion, compared with NIS 32.6 billion at the end of 2018, a decrease of 4.7%.

, totaled NIS 31.0 billion, compared with NIS 32.6 billion at the end of 2018, a decrease of 4.7%. Credit to the commercial segment in Israel , totaled NIS 40.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 7.1%.

, totaled NIS 40.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 7.1%. Credit to the corporate segment in Israel , totaled NIS 75.7 billion, compared with NIS 71.9 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 5.2%. Due to the discontinuation of the consolidation of Isracard, the credit balance includes loans granted to the Isracard Group, which were included for the first time in the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of approximately NIS 3.6 billion.

, totaled NIS 75.7 billion, compared with NIS 71.9 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 5.2%. Due to the discontinuation of the consolidation of Isracard, the credit balance includes loans granted to the Isracard Group, which were included for the first time in the second quarter of 2019, in the amount of approximately NIS 3.6 billion. Deposits from the public , totaled NIS 361.6 billion, compared with NIS 352.3 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 2.7%.

, totaled NIS 361.6 billion, compared with NIS 352.3 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 2.7%. Deposits from consumers in Israel , totaled NIS 188.8 billion, compared with NIS 187.1 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 0.9%.

, totaled NIS 188.8 billion, compared with NIS 187.1 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 0.9%. Deposits from small businesses in Israel , totaled NIS 46.0 billion, compared with NIS 42.4 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 8.4%.

, totaled NIS 46.0 billion, compared with NIS 42.4 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 8.4%. Shareholders' equity , totaled NIS 38.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 1.7%.

, totaled NIS 38.1 billion, compared with NIS 37.5 billion at the end of 2018, an increase of 1.7%. Total capital ratio, as at December 31, 2019 was 14.64%, compared with 14.39% as at December 31, 2018.

Please note: This press release was prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Bank's reported financial statements in Hebrew will prevail.

Conference Call Information:

Bank Hapoalim will host a conference call today to discuss its Full Year 2019 financial results at 5:00 p.m. (Israel); 3:00 p.m. (UK); 11:00 a.m. (ET). To access the conference call, please dial: 1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States; 0-800-051-8913 toll free from the United Kingdom; or 972-3-9180685 internationally. No password is required.



The call will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which, together with the financial statements, will be available on the Bank's website at www.bankhapoalim.com , under Investor Relations, Financial Information. A recording of the call will be made available on the Bank's website at the above address following the completion of the call.

Please note: The conference call does not replace the need to peruse the immediate reports and the Financial Statements of the Bank, including all the forward-looking information included therein in accordance with Section 32A of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968.

About Bank Hapoalim:

Bank Hapoalim is Israel's leading financial group. In Israel, the Bank Hapoalim operates 215 full-service retail branches, 12 regional business centers and specialized industry relationship managers for major corporate customers. The Bank Hapoalim Group includes holdings in financial companies involved in investment banking, trust services and portfolio management. Internationally, commercial banking services are provided in North America by the New York branch. Bank Hapoalim is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: POLI) and holds a Level-1 ADR program. For more information about Bank Hapoalim, please visit us online at www.bankhapoalim.com

Contact:

Karen Mazor, SVP

Head of Investor Relations

Bank Hapoalim

T: +972 3 5673440

E: Karen.mazor@poalim.co.il





Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time

For the year ended December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Main performance indicators Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 4.62 % 7.06 % 7.50 % 7.72 % 9.61 % Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1) 7.13 % 9.74 % 9.44 % 10.04 % 9.61 % Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(5) 3.86 % 6.07 % 6.61 % 6.92 % 8.74 % Return of net profit from continued operations on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2)(5) 6.72 % 8.75 % 8.55 % 9.23 % 8.74 % Return on average assets 0.39 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.73 % Ratio of income to average assets 2.17 % 2.29 % 1.99 % 2.07 % 2.13 % Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio from continued operations 66.44 % 65.05 % 64.57 % 63.24 % 59.63 % Efficiency ratio – cost-income ratio excluding extraordinary items from continued operations(2) 58.13 % 57.82 % 59.10 % 59.22 % 59.63 % Financing margin from regular activity(3) 2.26 % 2.31 % 2.13 % 2.05 % 2.05 % Liquidity coverage ratio(4) 121 % 120 % 122 % 124 % 99.00 % December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components(5) 11.53 % 11.16 % 11.26 % 11.01 % 9.63 % Ratio of total capital to risk components(5) 14.64 % 14.39 % 14.64 % 15.11 % 14.36 % Leverage ratio(5) 7.61 % 7.51 % 7.37 % 7.25 % 7.10 % For the year ended December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Main credit quality indicators Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of credit to the public 1.58 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.50 % 1.58 % Impaired debts and debts in arrears of 90 days or more as a percentage of credit to the public 1.80 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.83 % 2.27 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average credit to the public 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average credit to the public 0.44 % 0.22 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.17 % Main profit and loss data NIS millions Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank 1,799 2,595 2,660 2,628 3,082 Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1) 2,778 3,579 3,348 3,417 3,082 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank 1,503 2,231 2,346 2,354 2,802 Net profit from continued operations attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2) 2,619 3,215 3,034 3,143 2,802 Net interest income 9,319 8,906 8,424 7,958 7,710 Provision (income) for credit losses 1,276 613 202 179 437 Net financing profit* 9,878 10,351 9,076 9,121 8,744 Non-interest income 3,889 4,868 4,153 4,917 4,996 Of which: fees 3,240 3,318 3,338 3,617 3,838 Operating and other expenses 8,776 8,960 8,121 8,142 7,577 Of which: salaries and related expenses 4,018 4,097 4,209 4,239 4,467 Total income 13,208 13,774 12,577 12,875 12,706 Net earnings per ordinary share (in NIS) Basic net earnings per share in NIS attributed to shareholders of the Bank from continued operations 1.13 1.68 1.76 1.77 2.11





Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued)

December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 NIS millions Main balance sheet data Total assets 463,688 460,926 454,424 448,105 431,638 Of which: Cash and deposits with banks 88,122 84,459 86,093 80,367 64,964 Securities 59,486 56,116 65,416 71,429 62,865 Net credit to the public 292,940 282,507 265,853 259,878 267,480 Net problematic credit risk 8,787 6,944 6,822 7,358 9,171 Net impaired balance sheet debts 3,034 2,158 2,121 3,094 4,257 Total liabilities 425,467 423,270 418,420 413,880 398,419 Of which: Deposits from the public 361,645 352,260 347,344 338,494 321,718 Deposits from banks 3,520 4,528 3,649 4,077 4,542 Bonds and subordinated notes 26,853 30,024 29,058 33,560 34,475 Shareholders’ equity 38,181 37,544 35,863 34,047 33,032 Credit to the public not accruing interest income (NPL) 3,867 2,178 2,073 3,480 4,928 Additional data Share price at end of year (in NIS) 28.7 23.7 25.6 22.9 20.1 For the year ended December 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total dividend per share (in agorot)** 74.90 37.17 64.53 51.44 42.87 Average number of employee positions 9,297 9,723 10,228 10,556 11,025 Ratio of net interest income to average assets 2.05 % 1.97 % 1.87 % 1.80 % 1.88 % Ratio of fees to average assets 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.82 % 1.26 % * Net financing profit includes net interest income and non-interest financing income (expenses). ** According to the date of declaration. (1) Does not include expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, net profit from the sale of Isracard, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif. (2) Does not include expenses in respect of the provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group’s business with American customers and FIFA, the effect of the closure of the private-banking activity overseas, and loss from impairment in respect of the Bank’s investment in Bank Pozitif. (3) Financing profit from regular activity (see the Report of the Board of Directors and Board of Management, in the section “Material developments in income, expenses, and other comprehensive income”) divided by total financial assets after allowance for credit losses, net of non-interest bearing balances in respect of credit cards. (4) For additional information, see the section "Liquidity and refinancing risk" in the financial statements. (5) For additional information, see the section "Capital, capital adequacy, and leverage" in the financial statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.