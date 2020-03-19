CBD Unlimited Appoints Dr. Daniel S. Brandwein to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced that Daniel S. Brandwein, D.P.M., F.A.C.F.A.S., Florida board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, joined the Board of Directors.

“I am honored to serve as a board member for CBD Unlimited and will continue to promote the advancement of CBD use as part of patients’ overall health and wellness protocol,” commented Dr. Brandwein. “During an original clinical study in 2015, which was supported by CBD Unlimited, I observed and administered a CBD trial for one month through my practice. After the month-long trial, my patients were reporting relief from pain and tension. From there, I knew that I needed to be part of something special and cutting-edge in order to provide the very best care to my patients and to patients around the world.”

Daniel S. Brandwein, D.P.M., F.A.C.F.A.S. is a board-certified surgeon specializing in the field of podiatry. In addition to Dr. Brandwein’s expertise in pain management and therapeutic treatments, Dr. Brandwein has participated in clinical trials and has authored several scientific papers.

"Dr. Brandwein witnessed exceptional outcomes in early-stage clinical studies sponsored by CBD Unlimited and now his patients, as well as countless other patients, rely on CBD Unlimited’s products as part of their day-to-day health regimen,” commented Mr. Todd Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBD Unlimited. “We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished and accomplished individual to our Advisory Board. Dr. Brandwein’s clinical expertise will prove to be a significant advantage in the long-term objectives of the company,” continued Davis.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



