Desktop IP Phone Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
March 19, 2020
Desktop IP Phone Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Desktop IP Phone market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2208.8 million by 2025, from $ 2226.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Desktop IP Phone business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Desktop IP Phone market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Desktop IP Phone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Video Desktop IP Phone
Common Desktop IP Phone
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commerical
Individual
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• Cisco
• Escene
• Avaya
• Polycom
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Mitel
• NEC
• Yealink
• D-Link
• Grandstream
• Fanvil
• Snom
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Desktop IP Phone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Desktop IP Phone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Desktop IP Phone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Desktop IP Phone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Desktop IP Phone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Desktop IP Phone Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.1.3 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Cisco Latest Developments
12.2 Escene
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.2.3 Escene Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Escene Latest Developments
12.3 Avaya
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.3.3 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Avaya Latest Developments
12.4 Polycom
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.4.3 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Polycom Latest Developments
12.5 Alcatel-Lucent
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Latest Developments
12.6 Mitel
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.6.3 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Mitel Latest Developments
12.7 NEC
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.7.3 NEC Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 NEC Latest Developments
12.8 Yealink
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.8.3 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Yealink Latest Developments
12.9 D-Link
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.9.3 D-Link Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 D-Link Latest Developments
12.10 Grandstream
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.10.3 Grandstream Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Grandstream Latest Developments
12.11 Fanvil
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.11.3 Fanvil Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Fanvil Latest Developments
12.12 Snom
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered
12.12.3 Snom Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Snom Latest Developments
