Desktop IP Phone Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Desktop IP Phone Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Desktop IP Phone market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2208.8 million by 2025, from $ 2226.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Desktop IP Phone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Desktop IP Phone market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Desktop IP Phone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commerical

Individual

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Cisco

• Escene

• Avaya

• Polycom

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Mitel

• NEC

• Yealink

• D-Link

• Grandstream

• Fanvil

• Snom

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Desktop IP Phone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Desktop IP Phone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Desktop IP Phone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Desktop IP Phone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Desktop IP Phone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Desktop IP Phone Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

………….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.1.3 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Cisco Latest Developments

12.2 Escene

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.2.3 Escene Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Escene Latest Developments

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.3.3 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Avaya Latest Developments

12.4 Polycom

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.4.3 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Polycom Latest Developments

12.5 Alcatel-Lucent

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Latest Developments

12.6 Mitel

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.6.3 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Mitel Latest Developments

12.7 NEC

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.7.3 NEC Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 NEC Latest Developments

12.8 Yealink

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.8.3 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Yealink Latest Developments

12.9 D-Link

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.9.3 D-Link Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 D-Link Latest Developments

12.10 Grandstream

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.10.3 Grandstream Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Grandstream Latest Developments

12.11 Fanvil

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.11.3 Fanvil Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Fanvil Latest Developments

12.12 Snom

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

12.12.3 Snom Desktop IP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Snom Latest Developments



