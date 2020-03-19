R&B and Jazz Artist Rudy Lewis Announces New Music Releases for 2020
Rudy Lewis is a world traveler with respect to his heartfelt preference for R&B and live performances. He honed his vocal skills as a lead R&B singer and performing artist from performing R&B concerts in West Africa along with jazz. During select jazz festivals in Jakarta, Indonesia where he resided for a period of time, Rudy Lewis performed solid R&B and jazz concerts at specialty jazz venues during the festival dates that were in motion.
As a singer/songwriter, Rudy Lewis’ influences include the music of legendary R&B greats like celebrated R&B artists, Howard Hewitt, Freddie Jackson and Nat King Cole. Rudy credits the solid production on the project from working with a top of the line team of music professionals including Multi Grammy Contender and Oscar Contender, Aaron Bing, Gail Lewis and Paul Alain. Rudy is now preparing for his upcoming project release, “Suddenly Rudy”, coming soon. In addition, Rudy Lewis has a new single release, “Summertime”, that debuted on March 18th on Google Play, Spotify, Amazon and other major digital outlets. Other 2020 releases include "I Know" and "I'll Be Gentle". His new music is being released under his new artist's name, Suddenly Rudy.
Check out Suddenly Rudy’s “Summertime" here on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Summertime-Suddenly-Rudy/dp/B0854K318C/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=suddenly+rudy%2Csummertime&qid=1584559180&sr=8-1&swrs=9F6816637A0ECCEF085C098EDE0A65D9
Belinda Foster
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here
www.awjplatinum.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.