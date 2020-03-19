R&B and Jazz Artist Rudy Lewis Announces New Music Releases for 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&B and jazz singer/ songwriter Rudy Lewis is set to release an original new music project, Suddenly Rudy, on major streaming outlets. Rudy Lewis found his roots in music through his passion for music that began in his childhood in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Rudy Lewis’ discovery of his signature vocal sound and musical talent as an artist began with his passion for world renowned love songs. He found himself writing poetic lyrics that expressed the universal appeal of falling in love and the beauty of relationships through his original lyrics.Rudy Lewis is a world traveler with respect to his heartfelt preference for R&B and live performances. He honed his vocal skills as a lead R&B singer and performing artist from performing R&B concerts in West Africa along with jazz. During select jazz festivals in Jakarta, Indonesia where he resided for a period of time, Rudy Lewis performed solid R&B and jazz concerts at specialty jazz venues during the festival dates that were in motion.As a singer/songwriter, Rudy Lewis’ influences include the music of legendary R&B greats like celebrated R&B artists, Howard Hewitt, Freddie Jackson and Nat King Cole. Rudy credits the solid production on the project from working with a top of the line team of music professionals including Multi Grammy Contender and Oscar Contender, Aaron Bing, Gail Lewis and Paul Alain. Rudy is now preparing for his upcoming project release, “Suddenly Rudy”, coming soon. In addition, Rudy Lewis has a new single release, “Summertime”, that debuted on March 18th on Google Play, Spotify, Amazon and other major digital outlets. Other 2020 releases include "I Know" and "I'll Be Gentle". His new music is being released under his new artist's name, Suddenly Rudy.Check out Suddenly Rudy’s “Summertime" here on Amazon:



