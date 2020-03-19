Search and Rescue Equipments Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
According to this study, over the next five years the Search and Rescue Equipments market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19150 million by 2025, from $ 16260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Search and Rescue Equipments business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Search and Rescue Equipments market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Search and Rescue Equipments value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rescue Equipment
Search Equipment
Communication Equipment
Medical Equipment
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Combat Search and Rescue
Non-combat Search and Rescue
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• Honeywell
• Cubic Corporation
• Thales Group
• Garmin Ltd.
• Raytheon Company
• General Dynamics
• FLIR Systems
• Leonardo S.P.A.
• Textron Systems
• Rockwell Collins
• CMC Rescue
• Elbit Systems
• GENETECH Group
• ACR Electronics
• Airborne Systems Limited
• Teikoku Sen-i
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Search and Rescue Equipments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Search and Rescue Equipments market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Search and Rescue Equipments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Search and Rescue Equipments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Search and Rescue Equipments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
………………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Honeywell
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.1.3 Honeywell Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Honeywell Latest Developments
12.2 Cubic Corporation
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.2.3 Cubic Corporation Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Cubic Corporation Latest Developments
12.3 Thales Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.3.3 Thales Group Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Thales Group Latest Developments
12.4 Garmin Ltd.
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.4.3 Garmin Ltd. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Garmin Ltd. Latest Developments
12.5 Raytheon Company
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.5.3 Raytheon Company Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Raytheon Company Latest Developments
12.6 General Dynamics
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.6.3 General Dynamics Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 General Dynamics Latest Developments
12.7 FLIR Systems
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.7.3 FLIR Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 FLIR Systems Latest Developments
12.8 Leonardo S.P.A.
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.8.3 Leonardo S.P.A. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Leonardo S.P.A. Latest Developments
12.9 Textron Systems
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.9.3 Textron Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Textron Systems Latest Developments
12.10 Rockwell Collins
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.10.3 Rockwell Collins Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Rockwell Collins Latest Developments
12.11 CMC Rescue
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.11.3 CMC Rescue Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 CMC Rescue Latest Developments
12.12 Elbit Systems
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered
12.12.3 Elbit Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Elbit Systems Latest Developments
