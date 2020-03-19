Search and Rescue Equipments Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Search and Rescue Equipments Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Search and Rescue Equipments market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19150 million by 2025, from $ 16260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Search and Rescue Equipments business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Search and Rescue Equipments market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Search and Rescue Equipments value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rescue Equipment

Search Equipment

Communication Equipment

Medical Equipment

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Combat Search and Rescue

Non-combat Search and Rescue

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Honeywell

• Cubic Corporation

• Thales Group

• Garmin Ltd.

• Raytheon Company

• General Dynamics

• FLIR Systems

• Leonardo S.P.A.

• Textron Systems

• Rockwell Collins

• CMC Rescue

• Elbit Systems

• GENETECH Group

• ACR Electronics

• Airborne Systems Limited

• Teikoku Sen-i

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Search and Rescue Equipments consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Search and Rescue Equipments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Search and Rescue Equipments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Search and Rescue Equipments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Search and Rescue Equipments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

………………….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.1.3 Honeywell Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Honeywell Latest Developments

12.2 Cubic Corporation

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.2.3 Cubic Corporation Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Cubic Corporation Latest Developments

12.3 Thales Group

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.3.3 Thales Group Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Thales Group Latest Developments

12.4 Garmin Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.4.3 Garmin Ltd. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Garmin Ltd. Latest Developments

12.5 Raytheon Company

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.5.3 Raytheon Company Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Raytheon Company Latest Developments

12.6 General Dynamics

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.6.3 General Dynamics Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 General Dynamics Latest Developments

12.7 FLIR Systems

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.7.3 FLIR Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 FLIR Systems Latest Developments

12.8 Leonardo S.P.A.

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.8.3 Leonardo S.P.A. Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Leonardo S.P.A. Latest Developments

12.9 Textron Systems

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.9.3 Textron Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Textron Systems Latest Developments

12.10 Rockwell Collins

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.10.3 Rockwell Collins Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Rockwell Collins Latest Developments

12.11 CMC Rescue

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.11.3 CMC Rescue Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 CMC Rescue Latest Developments

12.12 Elbit Systems

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Search and Rescue Equipments Product Offered

12.12.3 Elbit Systems Search and Rescue Equipments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Elbit Systems Latest Developments





