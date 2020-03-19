Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 18, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 18, 2020 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Herbal Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Mountain Rose Herbs Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement

Mountain Rose Herbs (MRH) of Eugene, Oregon is recalling all sizes of its Organic Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement from Lot #24247-X and #24247 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product comes in a clear plastic or poly-woven bag, net weight ranges from 4 oz. to 50 lbs., marked with lot #24247-X and #24247. The lot number is located on the principal display panel on the lower left of the label (see linked label examples).

The recalled Organic Kudzu Root Herbal Supplement was distributed to customers who ordered from mountainroseherbs.com, purchased at the company’s retail shop in Eugene, Oregon, or placed mail orders by phone or fax between the dates of 6/17/2019 to 3/2/2020. It is possible MRH customers also resold the Kudzu Root to their own clientele.

Mountain Rose Herbs also distributed product directly to customers in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY, British of Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec of Canada.

No illnesses have been reported to date. We are initiating this recall as a precautionary measure. The potential for contamination was noted after testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in a portion of its ingredients in inventory. Production of the product has been suspended while we continue our investigation.

We conduct this recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Kudzu Root are urged not to consume and should return product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Mountain Rose Herbs at 1-800-879-3337 X.109, Mon-Fri, 8 am-4:30 pm PT, or at claims@mountainroseherbs.com.