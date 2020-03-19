Prodigal Son’s Story of Addiction and Redemption Detailed in Inspiring New Memoir from Father and Son Duo

"Hope Lies Ahead: Encouragement for Parents of Prodigals from a Family That's Been There" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)

The new book, "Hope Lies Ahead: Encouragement for Parents of Prodigals from a Family That's Been There," will be available on April 7, 2020.

I felt my son slipping away, and had to do something.” — James Banks

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced a release date for the upcoming book, "Hope Lies Ahead: Encouragement for Parents of Prodigals from a Family That's Been There." The inspiring memoir from father and son duo James Banks and Geoffrey Banks, will be available April 7, 2020 in paperback and digital formats wherever books are sold."Hope Lies Ahead" is one family’s story of God’s goodness and redemption in unexpected places. James Banks shares his perspective as a dad watching his child self-destruct through substance abuse, and Geoff Banks writes as the prodigal who finds his way home. This back-and-forth approach candidly shares their experiences and addresses the spiritual and practical challenges families face."I felt my son slipping away, and had to do something,” writes James. "Where was the little boy I had been so close to, that boy who was so sweet and open? When a day would go without drama, Cari and I frequently found ourselves saying, 'Today was a good day.' It became our own special phrase, something we’d repeat reassuringly to each other. It was packed with meaning, code for 'Today was a day with no discoveries of drugs, no unpleasant surprises, no arrests, no emergency phone calls….’”Geoff's situation seemed hopeless. He had made a mess of his life. His parents struggled to understand the choices the son they loved so much made. And they prayed. Through the hurting, the questions, the frustrations. And through it all, God walked with them.The father and son duo will point you to God for comfort, healing, and restoration during your own difficult prodigal journey. In whatever way your loved one is turning from the values and faith you hold, you will relate to the raw emotions of fear, despair, and relief. You will nod, cry, call out to God, and—most importantly—you’ll find hope for tomorrow."Hope Lies Ahead" is a follow-up to James Banks’s popular book, "Prayers for Prodigals," which he wrote in the midst of his son’s drug addiction.For more information, visit HopeLiesAhead.org About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries — a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org



