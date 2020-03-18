SECU Branches Transitioning to Drive-Thru Only Service for Member and Employee Safety

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective Thursday, March 19th, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) branches statewide will temporarily transition to drive-thru only for the majority of its services to reduce the possibilities of transmission of the coronavirus to members, their families and SECU employees. Members who need to access safe deposit boxes, drop off tax return information, or inquire about a loan should call the branch to schedule an appointment. While SECU is closing branch lobby access for branches with a drive-thru to help protect the community, SECU remains open for business to make loans, take deposits and provide other financial services to its members during this time of uncertainty.



From applying for a loan to depositing a check, members can conduct most SECU business via other service channels that do not require a visit to the branch. We ask members to please utilize these channels, which include online Member Access through the SECU website, www.ncsecu.org; the SECU Mobile App, available for download from the Apple App and Google Play stores; 24-7 Member Services Support via phone at 1-888-732-8562; ASK-SECU Voice Response services at 1-800-275-7328; and over 1,100 CashPoints® ATMs located across North Carolina through which you can obtain cash, deposit checks, transfer money between accounts and receive other services.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of our members, their families, our staff and the citizens of our state,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord. “By temporarily limiting branch access, we reduce the risk for virus exposure and remain available to meet the financial needs of our members.”

Mr. Lord continued, “Through decades of conservative investing and capital planning, SECU is well positioned to meet your financial needs during this event. Your Credit Union is here to help you and your family through this difficult time.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, more than 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development Office: 919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.