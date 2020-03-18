Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides Business Updates

/EIN News/ -- Fourth quarter and full year 2019 total revenue of $59.9 million and $240.0 million, respectively



New Drug Application accepted by FDA for RVL-1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid; user fee goal date of July 16, 2020

Completed a public offering of 6.9 million common shares at a price of $5 per share

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced business highlights and financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“With the completion of our two Phase III trial programs, we continue transitioning our business to a branded specialty pharmaceutical company. Last November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted our new drug application (NDA) for RVL-1201 (RVL), our innovative, once-daily ophthalmic product designed to treat acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid. We believe RVL represents a significant opportunity to address a sizable unmet need. In the months leading up to our July 16 user fee goal date, we are focused on launch preparation and raising awareness among eye care professionals for a potential first pharmacologic treatment for patients with ptosis,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, we have a number of exciting milestones in 2020: During the second quarter, we intend to file an amended NDA for arbaclofen ER, a potential treatment for spasticity in patients with Multiple Sclerosis. This summer, we look forward to FDA approval of RVL. Additionally, we expect to provide an update on our RVL partner discussions during the second quarter. If approved, both RVL and arbaclofen ER tablets represent potential significant near-term growth assets, and we look forward to advancing these innovative therapeutics,” continued Markison.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues: Fourth quarter 2019 total revenues were $59.9 million, compared to $65.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; Full year 2019 total revenues were $240.0 million, compared to $263.7 million in 2018;

Net loss: Fourth quarter 2019 net loss was $26.6 million, compared to a net loss of $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The net losses for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 included $29.9 million and $98 million, respectively, of intangible asset impairment charges; Full year 2019 net loss was $270.9 million, compared to net loss of $109.7 million in 2018. The net losses during 2019 and 2018 included intangible assets impairment charges of $283.7 million and $104.2 million, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA¹ Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $68.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $95.1 million in 2018; and,

Cash and cash equivalents were $95.9 million, and debt (net of deferred financing costs) was $268.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

¹Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is more fully described and reconciled from net loss determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $59.9 million, compared to $65.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in total revenue in 2019 reflects lower net pricing on sales of methylphenidate hydrochloride (“HCI”) extended-release (“ER”) tablets, venlafaxine ER tablets (“VERT”) and Lorzone (chlorzoxazone scored tablets), partially offset by higher revenues from other non-promoted products. Net sales of methylphenidate ER (including M-72) and VERT decreased 40% and 16%, respectively during the quarter due to additional competitors entering the market resulting in lower net selling prices and volumes partially offset by lower than estimated product returns. Methylphenidate ER and VERT net sales were favorably impacted by approximately $6.8 million in the aggregate, primarily related to adjustments of product returns reserves during the quarter based on actual product return experience.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the realignment of our field force in the third quarter of 2019, offset by higher general and administrative expenses associated with being a public company.

Research and development expenses decreased to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to the completion of the Phase III clinical trials of RVL-1201 and arbaclofen ER.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, we recognized intangible asset impairment charges of $29.9 million, reflecting write downs of developed technology assets and distribution rights, as compared to $98.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting write downs of goodwill and in-process research and development assets.

Other non-operating expenses decreased to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease resulted from lower interest expense due to the prepayment of $50 million of debt during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $26.6 million, compared to a net loss of $107.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to lower impairment charges during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $14.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (income), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” table at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by $23.7 million to $240.0 million in 2019, compared to $263.7 million in 2018.

Net product sales decreased by $25.9 million to $235.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $261.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net product sales of methylphenidate ER (including M-72, which was launched in the second quarter of 2018) decreased 43% due to additional competitors entering the market, resulting in significantly lower net selling prices, partially offset by lower than estimated product returns. Product sales from VERT increased by 14% for the year ended December 31, 2019. During 2019 a competing dosage strength was launched which negatively affected sales volumes, however volume decreases were more than offset by lower than estimated product returns and government rebates resulting in higher realized net selling prices in the period. Additionally, during the third and fourth quarter of 2019, two additional generic forms of VERT from competitors were approved but not launched. We expect that the additional competition for both methylphenidate ER and VERT from these competitors, as well as additional generic product approvals and launches in the future, if any, will continue to negatively affect our sales of these products in 2020 and future years. Methylphenidate ER and VERT net sales were favorably impacted by adjustments of approximately $25.3 million in the aggregate primarily related to product returns reserves during the year ended December 31, 2019 based on actual product returns experience. There can be no assurance that actual product returns experience and other adjustments will continue to favorably impact net sales in 2020 and in future years.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $18.8 million in 2019 to $93.0 million as compared to $74.2 million in 2018. The increase reflects additions to salesforce headcount and marketing costs associated with the launch of Osmolex ER in the first quarter of 2019, severance expenses associated with a salesforce realignment during the third quarter of 2019 and increased share compensation expense and higher costs associated with being a public company.

Research and development expenses decreased by $11.4 million in 2019 to $32.3 million as compared to $43.7 million in 2018. The decrease primarily reflects the completion of the Phase III clinical trials of arbaclofen ER during the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by increased share compensation expense during 2019 and the cost of manufacturing development batches of Osmolex ER during 2018, which were costs not present in 2019.

The Company incurred an impairment of intangible assets charge of $283.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, primarily related to the write down to fair value of methylphenidate ER, venlafaxine ER tablets due to price and volume decreases resulting from competing generic products.

Net loss in 2019 was $270.9 million, compared to net loss of $109.7 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $68.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $95.1 million in 2018.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (income), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” table at the end of this press release.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $95.9 million and borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility of $50.0 million. The Company also had debt of $268.0 million (net of deferred financing costs).

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP throughout this press release, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted for (i) non-operating income or expense, and (ii) the impact of certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net loss and EBITDA that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following from EBITDA: impairment of intangible assets and fixed assets, impairment of goodwill, share compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment, management fees, IPO expenses, foreign currency translation, severance expenses and legal and contractual settlements and litigation reserves. We use Adjusted EBITDA for business planning purposes, in assessing our performance and determining the compensation of substantially all of our employees, including our executive officers, and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information to understand our operating results and analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, however, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the net loss as determined under GAAP in the attached table “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, financial guidance, growth plan, strategies, trends and other events, particularly relating to sales of current products and the development, approval and introduction of new products, FDA and other regulatory applications, approvals and actions, the continuation of historical trends, our ability to operate our business under our new capital and operating structure, and the sufficiency of our cash balances and cash generated from operating and financing activities for future liquidity and capital resource needs. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products, or do so on a timely or cost effective basis; our dependence on a limited number of products; failures of or delays in clinical trials or other delays in obtaining regulatory approval or commencing product sales for new products; the impact of legal proceedings; our ability to service our substantial debt; our ability to raise additional capital; the impact of competition from both brand and generic companies; any interruption at our manufacturing facility, our warehouses or at facilities operated by third parties that we rely on for our products; our dependence on our major customers; our ability to develop and maintain our sales capabilities; the impact of any litigation related to allegations of infringement of intellectual property; any changes to the coverage and reimbursement levels for our products by governmental authorities and other third-party payors as a result of healthcare reform or otherwise; the impact of any changes in the extensive governmental regulation that we face; manufacturing or quality control issues that we may face; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Osmotica management will host its fourth quarter 2019 conference call as follows:

Date Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Time 4:30 p.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com, under the “Investor & News” section Conference call ID 8189498

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

-Financial tables follow-

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,865 $ 70,834 Trade accounts receivable, net 43,914 56,424 Inventories, net 21,305 24,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,546 20,723 Total current assets 172,630 172,364 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,238 31,263 Operating lease assets 4,983 - Intangibles, net 153,986 490,390 Goodwill 100,855 100,855 Other non-current assets 2,246 752 Total assets $ 463,255 $ 795,624 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity/Partners' Capital Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 8,495 $ 24,871 Accrued liabilities 65,253 87,237 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs - 1,774 Current portion of obligation under finance leases 127 119 Current portion of lease liability 2,062 - Total current liabilities 75,937 114,001 Long-term debt, net of non-current deferred financing costs 267,950 266,803 Long-term portion of obligation under finance leases 44 138 Long-term portion of lease liability 3,116 - Income taxes payable - long term portion - 2,541 Deferred taxes 1,500 28,294 Total liabilities 348,547 411,777 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 518 525 Additional paid in capital 489,440 487,288 Accumulated deficit (373,021 ) (102,120 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,229 ) (1,846 ) Total shareholders' equity 114,708 383,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 463,255 $ 795,624





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net product sales $ 235,472 $ 261,398 $ 58,815 $ 65,134 Royalty revenue 3,641 1,959 815 303 Licensing and contract revenue 918 344 281 259 Total revenues 240,031 263,701 59,911 65,696 Cost of good sold (inclusive of amortization of intangibles) 111,630 140,082 24,241 37,587 Gross profit 128,401 123,619 35,670 28,109 Selling, general and administrative expenses 93,030 74,243 21,111 22,954 Research and development expenses 32,319 43,693 7,138 14,588 Impairment of intangibles and fixed assets 283,747 17,903 29,868 11,730 Impairment of goodwill - 86,318 - 86,318 Total operating expenses 409,096 222,157 58,117 135,590 Operating loss (280,695 ) (98,538 ) (22,447 ) (107,481 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 18,211 20,790 4,655 5,394 Other non-operating (income) loss, net (884 ) (664 ) (165 ) 217 Total other non-operating expense, net 17,327 20,126 4,490 5,611 Loss before income taxes (298,022 ) (118,664 ) (26,937 ) (113,092 ) Income tax benefit 27,121 8,983 297 6,085 Net loss $ (270,901 ) $ (109,681 ) $ (26,640 ) $ (107,007 ) Loss per share attributable to shareholders Basic $ (5.17 ) $ (2.42 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.36 ) Diluted $ (5.17 ) $ (2.42 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.36 ) Weighted average share basic and diluted Basic and diluted 52,367,444 45,276,268 51,960,082 45,276,268





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (270,901 ) $ (109,681 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 57,015 81,573 Share compensation 4,932 1,965 Impairment of goodwill - 86,318 Impairment of intangibles 283,747 17,903 Deferred income tax benefit (26,794 ) (15,513 ) Loss on sale of fixed and leased assets 173 93 Bad debt provision (164 ) (1,771 ) Non-cash interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing and loan origination fees 1,337 1,652 Write off of deferred financing fees in connection with loan prepayment - 876 Change in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable, net 12,674 (17,041 ) Inventories, net 3,078 (7,436 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,177 4,549 Trade accounts payable (16,375 ) (11,326 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (24,332 ) 5,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,567 37,558 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of fixed and leased assets 17 10 Payment on disposal of leased assets (74 ) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,963 ) (4,144 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,020 ) (4,134 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments to affiliates - (2 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (130 ) (112 ) Proceeds from insurance financing loan 1,314 2,745 Repayment of insurance financing loan (3,088 ) (971 ) Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement, net of issuance costs - 58,084 Debt repayment - (56,140 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,787 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,691 ) 3,604 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 24,856 37,028 Effect on cash of change in exchange rate 175 (938 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 70,834 34,744 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 95,865 $ 70,834





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (270,901 ) $ (109,681 ) $ (26,640 ) $ (107,007 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 18,211 20,790 4,655 5,394 Income tax benefit (27,121 ) (8,983 ) (297 ) (6,085 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense 57,015 81,573 6,410 20,249 EBITDA (222,796 ) (16,301 ) (15,872 ) (87,449 ) Impairment of intangible and fixed assets 283,747 17,903 29,868 11,730 Impairment of goodwill - 86,318 - 86,318 Share compensation expense 4,932 1,965 1,101 1,965 Loss on debt extinguishment - 876 - 876 Management Fees (42 ) 921 - 151 IPO expenses - 2,442 - 460 FX Translation 655 - 80 - Severance expenses 1,802 679 164 195 Legal and contractual settlements and litigation reserves 526 332 (477 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,824 $ 95,135 $ 14,864 $ 14,246



