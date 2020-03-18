There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,182 in the last 365 days.

Aptinyx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EVANSTON, Ill., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 1-866-930-5579 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0606 (international) and refer to conference ID 4280058. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Nick Smith
Aptinyx Inc.
ir@aptinyx.com or corporate@aptinyx.com
847-871-0377

