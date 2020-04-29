Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee to Get Serious About Compensation and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee to get serious about compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee and their family members to get serious about compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. If a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma wants to understand how the mesothelioma compensation claims process works and or the potential value of their claim Erik Karst is in a unique position to help them. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.



"The other thing that makes Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste unique is he makes no-obligation house calls anywhere in Tennessee to meet a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in their home so he can explain the financial compensation process face to face-and at the same time assess the potential value of the compensation claim. Mesothelioma financial compensation claims for US Navy Veterans frequently exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Tennessee the Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/cancer/.

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: http://www.baptistonline.org/memphis

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate at 800-714-0303.

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



