Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Answers and Better Compensation

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY , USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that because of the Coronavirus Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Kentucky may have recently been diagnosed with a late stage form of this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Because some of the indicators for the Coronavirus mimic the indicators for mesothelioma the Advocate fears physicians may have initially diagnosed Navy Veterans with the Coronavirus when in fact-they had mesothelioma. If this sounds like a loved one in Kentucky and the person has confirmed mesothelioma, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. As opposed to playing lawyer roulette the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst also makes house calls anywhere in Kentucky for a face to face meeting with a Navy Veteran in the Veteran's home to explain the compensation process and to assess the value of the compensation claim. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.”

https://Kentucky.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kentucky the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The University of Louisville Health Sciences Center: https://louisville.edu/hsc/research

* The University of Kentucky’s Markey Center in Lexington: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey-cancer-center.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



