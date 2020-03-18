L-Arginine Market To Reach USD 812.3 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global L-Arginine market is expected to reach USD 812.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to growing end-use applications of L-Arginine.



Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. L-arginine as a supplement is beneficial for various conditions ranging from inflammations to migraines. L-Arginine helps relax blood vessels and hence is helpful for people with cardiovascular conditions. It has been found that L-Arginine may provide assistance in easing the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease and angina, as well as improve the health of individuals with heart failure. Additionally, L-Arginine is found to have an immune-boosting effect, which is beneficial in combating the symptoms of weight loss owing to HIV.

The growing use of L-Arginine in personal care and cosmetic products is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. It finds application to provide protection to the skin from free radicals, keep skin hydrated, and increase the production of collagen. L-arginine is found to have antioxidant properties, which works by counteracting free radicals that are responsible for the appearance of fine lines and premature wrinkles on the skin. Moreover, free radicals have a damaging effect on vital cellular components, including the cell membrane, cellular proteins such as collagen, and DNA.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, food-grade contributed to a larger market share in 2018. Food grade L-Arginine is used as an additive that is considered safe for consumption. It helps in managing heart disease, and angina, along with healing of wounds and repairing tissue, among others.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 8.6% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a larger exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, dietary supplements and nutrition dominated the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the period 2019-2027.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to a rise in the level of disposable income of people in emerging economies like China and India and a growing inclination for a healthy lifestyle.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Ajinimoto Group Inc., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Jing Jing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company, Shine Star, Biological Engineering Co., and Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global L-Arginine market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dietary Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

