The National Space Society Mourns the Passing of Astronaut Al Worden

WASHINGTON, D.C., US, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society mourns the passing of Alfred M. Worden, a member of the 5th class of NASA astronauts and the Command Module Pilot for the Apollo 15 flight to the Moon.

Born in 1932, Worden graduated from West Point in 1955, flew with the United States Air Force and earned a master’s degree in 1963. He served as a test pilot prior to joining NASA is 1966.

Worden served on backup crews for Apollo 9 and Apollo 12 before being selected to fly on Apollo 15. During that flight, Worden spent almost three days alone in orbit around the Moon while fellow astronauts David Scott and James Irwin explored the lunar surface. The Guinness Book of World Records cited Worden as the “World’s Most Isolated Human Being” during that flight due to his distance from Earth while passing the far side of the Moon.

During that flight, Worden conducted a record number of observations and scientific experiments, far more than had been accomplished on previous flights.

“Al Worden’s achievements during the flight of Apollo 15 included the first extravehicular activity in deep space, and have inspired generations of people worldwide,” said Alfred Anzaldúa, the Executive Vice President of the NSS. “Mr. Worden’s subsequent contributions to STEM education through both the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and his own scholarship fund have helped countless young people to reach their full potential. The NSS expresses its condolences to his family and friends.”

After the Apollo 15 mission, Worden worked at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, retired from NASA in 1975 and served in senior executive roles for a number of aerospace firms before becoming the chairman of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. He has founded other youth scholarship programs in subsequent years.

Dr. Anthony Paustian, chair of the NSS's 2020 International Space Development Conference®, said: “The world has lost a truly incredible man. Whether appearing on the Mr. Rogers show, raising money for student scholarships, or just going to local elementary schools to speak with kids one-on-one, Al was always willing to use his position to help inspire others. It was my utmost honor at last year’s ISDC to present him with the NSS Space Pioneer Award––an award he definitely deserved.”

Worden was married twice and is survived by three children. The NSS expresses its deepest condolences to his family and friends and lauds his many life achievements. Worden was scheduled to appear ar the 2020 International Space Development Conference, and his cheerful and generous presence will be sorely missed.

The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded by NASA’s Wernher von Braun, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. It is the world’s largest pro-human-spaceflight organization.

