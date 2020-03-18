COMMUNITY HEALTH 1ST ER LEADS TASK FORCE ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

DEER PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We value our Deer Park family and want to ensure that we are a trusted source of news and education. We know thatthere is a volume of news that everyone is consuming at this time, and we feel that it is important to have the correct facts from a trusted source. Please tune in to our social media channels on Facebook and Instagram where we regularly post updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic . We are here for the Community and will be at the forefront in leading initiatives to help combat this pandemic. We are heading up a Deer Park Coronavirus Task Force with city leaders and first responders.We ask that our Community take active measures in combating this pandemic by following these recommendations fromthe CDC:● Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer ifsoap and water aren’t available.● Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.● Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.● Stay home when you are sick.● Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects people frequently touch.You may have also heard the recommendation about social distancing. We want to make sure that our community iseducated on the measures that they should implement:● Working from home instead of at the office● Closing schools or switching to online classes● Visiting loved ones by electronic devices instead of in person● Cancelling or postponing conferences and large meetingsIn the unfortunate event that you do have to visit our emergency room in Deer Park , we want to ensure you that we have taken extra safety measures at our facility to appropriately screen and protect our patients and Community.Anyone with the following symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath are kindly asked to remain by the entrance doors to be given a mask prior to entering. In addition, we have a separate waiting area at our front lobby. Our medical team can provide one-on-one care for your needs, day or night. Moreover, if any patient has any concerns, doubts, or questions regarding their symptoms they are encouraged to call our facility and speak to one of our medical staff.



