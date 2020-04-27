Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Person with Mesothelioma in Minnesota to Focus on Compensation Results and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-To Get the Job Done

Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people with mesothelioma and serious asbestos exposure illnesses.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota to focus on getting much better financial compensation and to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them or their family with direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. We have lost invaluable time to the Coronavirus and we fear many people with mesothelioma who have just been diagnosed are in a late stage.

"We endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste to assist a person with mesothelioma with their financial compensation over a year ago. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and they have been assisting people like this for decades. If you or your loved one has mesothelioma in Minnesota, and you want honest answers about mesothelioma compensation please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste also makes no-obligation house calls anywhere in Minnesota." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Minnesota and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to explain at 800-714-0303.” https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.