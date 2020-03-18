Bellingham Company Donates Practical Gift to Non-Profits to Induce Online Fundraising After COVID 19 Event Cancellations

The Life Goes On Roadmap® digital system to organize personal finances guides families to get their acts together before disease or disaster can stop them.

BELLINGHAM, WA, USA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-profit organizations across the country have had to cancel important fundraising events in light of the COVID 19 crisis. This is giving many a serious run for the money to fuel their good work, while bringing to light the need to create alternative fundraising initiatives that do not rely upon in-person events. Phantom events that offer donors valuable gifts in exchange for their online generosity are one way to keep funds flowing in during this crucial time.Nancy Juetten, co-founder of Life Goes On Roadmap® is making her comprehensive and practical digital system for personal financial information and crucial document organization available to non-profit organizations to serve as an inducement to invite online donations, while also helping donors to get their acts together.“Precautions being taken right now to respond to the current crisis are all about prevention and empowerment. Life Goes On Roadmapis a system for personal financial information organization that prevents aggravation and frustration around not being able to access crucial documents and information when life serves up an unexpected surprise,” Juetten said.“Getting your act together in this way is a perfect ‘work from home’ project that can bring about power, access and control over everything a family cares about, just in case something happens tomorrow to change everything. It’s a digital system that can be shared electronically with donors who step up to give to important causes.”One such initiative is already in play and raising funds. Dementia Support Northwest , a Washington State non-profit organization based in Whatcom County, is rewarding donors who make online donations of $100 or more to support their vital work providing education, support and resources to families tending to a dementia diagnosis with the digital version of Life Goes On RoadmapJuetten invites conversations to launch similar alliances with non-profit organizations that support families contending with a time of profound change in their lives. She also invites large employers to consider licensing the digital Life Goes On Roadmapsystem to share with team members as a practical and relevant new employee benefit.About Life Goes On RoadmapIn 2018, Nancy and Steve Juetten created Life Goes On Roadmapto empower families across the country to organize their personal financial information and crucial documents before something random or crazy can stop them. Hundreds of families use the guidebook, digital organizer, and game board to get their acts together as they compile, save, update, and share the information with people who have a need to know. Professional service providers such as financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, and employers large and small can license the system to share with their most valuable clients and team members to fill a gap not met by current services or benefits, while demonstrating care for families before any of the Big D's -- disaster, disease, diagnosis, divorce, or death -- can stop them. Click here for more licensing information. Now the company is donating digital access to its system to non-profit organizations that need to stimulate online donations. Get in touch by calling Nancy Juetten at 425 641 5214 or sending email to Nancy@lifegoesonroadmap.com.



