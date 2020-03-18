Middlesex Water Family of Companies Working to Protect Health and Safety of Employees and Customers

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an essential provider of quality water and wastewater services, the Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) family of companies continues working to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and the communities they serve while ensuring the ongoing delivery of a reliable tap water supply for drinking and maintaining personal hygiene.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company activated its Emergency Operations and Business Continuity plans that address operations, staffing, technology, supplies and other contingencies and our teams have implemented those plans to ensure uninterrupted service delivery while following appropriate safety measures consistent with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and other best practices.

Middlesex Water has already implemented the following measures:

Our Payment Center is no longer accepting walk-in payments and is closed to the public. Customers of all companies may mail their bill payments directly to P.O. Box 826538, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6536, pay by phone at 1-877-386-6729 or pay online at middlesexwater.com. A convenience charge by the third party vendor will apply for one time use of the pay by phone or online service.

Customers may continue to call into our Customer Service Department at 800-549-3802. Customers with a water emergency may call 24/7 in New Jersey, 800-549-3802; in Delaware 877-720-9272 and in Pennsylvania 800-523-7224. Customers may visit our website at www.middlesexwater.com for subsidiary company specific contact information.

for subsidiary company specific contact information. The Company has suspended in-person applications for water service and is requesting that applications be downloaded from its website and returned to the Company via email or regular mail.

The Company has suspended in home service appointments. Outside meter reading and other field work are ongoing.

The Company has suspended shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice and has restored service to those whose service was disconnected.

Employees are being provided daily safety reminders and government updates on ways to reduce risk. In addition, remote work plans for employees are being implemented and we are ensuring essential personnel who maintain our water distribution systems and operate our treatment plants take extra precautions and preventive measures.

“The Middlesex Water family of companies is focused on providing a reliable supply of safe drinking water and essential wastewater services to help ensure our customers and communities can get through this crisis. Simultaneously, we’re taking appropriate measures to keep our employees safe,” said Middlesex Water Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO. “In our role as a protector of public health, safety and economic stability, all of our employees are working together in that regard,” said Doll.

About Middlesex Water Company



Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania through various subsidiary companies.

Middlesex Water Company and its New Jersey subsidiaries -- Pinelands Water Company and Pinelands Wastewater Company -- are subject to the regulations of the Board of Public Utilities of the State of New Jersey. The Company’s regulated Delaware subsidiaries, Tidewater Utilities, Inc., together with Southern Shores Water Company and Tidewater Environmental Services Inc., are subject to the regulations of the Public Service Commission in Delaware. White Marsh Environmental Systems, Inc. operates water and wastewater systems under contract on a non-regulated basis in Delaware. The Company also serves customers in Shohola, Pennsylvania through its subsidiary, Twin Lakes Utilities, Inc.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

485C Route 1 South

Iselin, NJ 08830

(732) 638-7549

bsohler@middlesexwater.com



