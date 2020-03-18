Genius Brands International Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward to Host Conference Call This Friday Discussing Rapid Growth in Broadcasting and Roll-Out of Merchandising Strategy around Llama Llama and Rainbow Rangers

Heyward to Additionally Provide Update on Launch Strategy for “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Discuss Impact of Virus on Kid’s Content Viewing

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a business update conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, March 20, 2020. Management will discuss the growth in broadcasting and roll-out of its merchandising strategy around the Company’s tentpole children’s shows, Netflix’s Llama Llama and Rainbow Rangers on Nick Jr., as well as provide an update on the planned launch of Stan Lee’s Super Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the impact of the coronavirus on children’s content viewing, and Genius Brands’ shows in particular.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 800-935-9149 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0712 for international callers, or on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s News and Investors section of the website ( https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ ) through March 20, 2021. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 3, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering passcode: 33748.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Genius Brands Network of channels, including Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a multitude of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

