Zylotech Names Ernie Cormier as Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Strong Operational and Strategic Expertise to Build on Zylotech’s Phenomenal Growth

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylotech, the customer intelligence platform building strong customer connections for B2B enterprises, today announced the appointment of veteran tech executive Ernie Cormier as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Cormier steps in as the company prepares to scale on the heels of their 145% year-over-year growth in 2019. The company looks to expand initiatives across all departments and increase market presence.



Founder Abhi Yadav, who has served as CEO, will continue to lead the company’s innovation efforts as Chief Technology Officer. A well-regarded AI technologist & data industry pioneer, Yadav will use his strong vision, technical skills, and knowledge of enterprise customers’ pain points to lead Zylotech’s product, engineering, and extensive AI and machine learning efforts.

Cormier’s experience and successes span a broad range of companies from startups to Fortune 20, including CEO and President at Nexage, the pioneering advertising technology platform now serving as a major component of Verizon Media’s advertising platform. Cormier has delivered successful outcomes and business results for many companies across several sectors, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media (UK), Chief Product Officer at AOL, VP Product Management at Nextel, and founder, CEO, or senior executive at several bootstrapped and venture-backed startups.

“The Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is fragmented, but there is no denying that a strong CDP can be a game changer in this day when customer experience, personalization, and data consent and privacy have moved to the forefront of businesses’ goals,” Cormier said. “Zylotech has been developing and applying advanced AI and machine learning-based technology for several years, putting them well ahead of the pack in bringing trusted insights and capabilities to organizations worldwide.”

Zylotech’s solutions enable enhanced performance for advanced marketing, sales, revenue operations, and data teams through continuous contact and account data updates, intent data, and personalization. Customers gain better business outcomes while at the same time addressing data compliance and privacy mandates.

According to Yadav, Founder, and CTO, “This is a pivotal time for Zylotech. We are faced with a hypergrowth year. Ernie’s expertise, focus and respect as a leader coupled with his experience in scaling disruptive companies will help propel Zylotech to its full growth potential.”

“Zylotech has gained early traction and visibility in the data and CDP market, including a roster of demanding enterprise customers,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. “They are on the brink of rapid growth. The addition of Ernie will help drive the company to the leadership position it deserves. The Glasswing team is excited to see what 2020 and beyond will bring for Zylotech and its customers.”

Launched in 2017 by MIT analytics and machine learning visionaries, Zylotech’s technology has been adopted by discriminating enterprises such as Cisco, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, and Google, and was identified as an up-and-coming “Challenger” by Forrester in its well-regarded Wave report for B2B Customer Data Platforms (CDP).

About Zylotech

Zylotech is a B2B customer intelligence platform that has been recognized by Gartner and other leading analyst firms as a key player in the fast-growing Customer Data Platform (CDP) space. Powered by automated Machine Learning, the company’s self-learning customer data and analytics platform provides continuous information updates to improve data quality, personalization and actionable insights for marketing, sales and data operations teams. For more information please visit: www.zylotech.com.

Media Contact

Melodye Mueller

Melodye.Mueller@zylotech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.