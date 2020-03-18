Spiritual Care Association Announces New Website, Call Center to Show Compassion in the Time of Coronavirus

Spiritual Care Association has launched a new website, www.atimeforcompassion.org, to help those dealing with spiritual distress during these uncertain times.

Chaplains Volunteer to Provide Spiritual Comfort and Support During These Uncertain Times

This is indeed a time for compassion. Chaplains have so much to offer at this moment. We can rise to this occasion and tend to the soul of the country.” — The Rev. Dr. Eric J. Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the coronavirus, Spiritual Care Association has taken action to mobilize their organizations to address the fear, anxiety and stress of this national event.SCA has built a website at www.atimeforcompassion.org . It is populated with advice and guidance to alleviate fears and anxieties during this national crisis.SCA is also offering people the chance to email or call and speak to a chaplain. A call to action was sent out and chaplains across the globe responded quickly to volunteer their time during this crisis and pandemic to answer emails and return calls.“Chaplains are uniquely suited to respond to this. The announcement of a national crisis makes available new opportunities and funding to meet the coronavirus challenge but also strikes fear in the hearts of many. The rising number of cases of the virus, the quarantine of towns, etc. have us all unsettled,” said SCA President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall. “This is indeed a time for compassion. Chaplains have so much to offer at this moment. We can rise to this occasion and tend to the soul of the country.”Chaplains help people in spiritual distress to identify and draw upon their sources of spiritual strength – regardless of religion or beliefs. They do not provide medical advice, rather they listen and offer spiritual comfort and support.Spiritual distress can affect one’s whole being — body, mind, and spirit.If you are experiencing overwhelming emotions, spiritual pain, or a sense of distress, SCA invites you to connect with a trained and board certified professional chaplain by email, phone or video call — free of charge — who will listen and offer spiritual care and support at http://www.atimeforcompassion.org/get-help About SCAThe Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that establishes evidence-based quality indicators, scope of practice, and a knowledge base for spiritual care. As providers emphasize the delivery of positive patient experience, SCA is leading the way to educate, certify, credential and advocate so that more people in need, regardless of religion, beliefs or cultural identification, receive effective spiritual care in all types of institutional and community settings in the U.S. and internationally. SCA is committed to serving its multidisciplinary membership and growing the chaplaincy profession. Visit www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org , call 212-644-1111, follow on Twitter or connect on Facebook.About HCCNHealthCare Chaplaincy Network™ (HCCN), founded in 1961, is a global health care nonprofit organization that offers spiritual care-related information and resources, and professional chaplaincy services in hospitals, other health care settings, and online. Its mission is to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and satisfaction and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning--whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are. For more information, visit www.healthcarechaplaincy.org , call 212-644-1111, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.