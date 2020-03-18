Enzo Villani, Former Nasdaq Strategist and Fintech M&A Executive Raising $100 Million for New Hedge Fund Focused on Blockchain and Digital Currencies

Alpha Sigma Capital combines executives from Wall Street, digital currency and private equity to fund blockchain companies that demonstrate promise.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a new blockchain investment and digital currency hedge fund, officially launched on January 6, 2020, with a focus on delivering growth capital to blockchain companies with a multi-strategy hedge fund that utilizes tokens, cryptocurrencies, equities, derivatives, and private investments.

Founded by Enzo Villani and Michael Onghai, two serial entrepreneurs with extensive experience in private equity, public equities, M&A and portfolio management came together to fill a need in the market that allows institutional investors to invest in digital assets via a professionally structured fund that deems liquidity and proven success as key investment criteria. Hedging allows the fund to manage through uncertain liquidity cycles and market evolution.

Alpha Sigma Capital was born out of a recognized need to fund leading blockchain-focused companies that are delivering. Alpha Sigma Capital invests in firms that launched digital assets that have met or surpassed their roadmaps and expectations and require next stage capital to fuel growth.

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital said, “Alpha Sigma Capital was created to invest in promising projects as we enter the adoption phase of blockchains and digital assets. As a hedge fund, we have the flexibility to invest in tokens, debt, equities, and derivatives which allows our investors downside protection while focused on above-market returns.”

Mike Onghai, CFA, Partner said, “We don’t have a crystal ball but what we do have is the proven progress our portfolio are making. They are proving their revenue models, executing on their token economics and delivering real-world value.”

To date, Alpha Sigma Capital investments include:

Factom: a big data blockchain protocol being leveraged by the US Department of Homeland Security founded by David Johnston, Paul Snow and Jay Smith. (www.factom.com / www.factomprotocol.org)

SingularityNet: a decentralized AI platform founded by the acclaimed AI mathematician and former CTO of Hanson Robotics, Dr. Ben Groetzel and Dr. David Hanson, Founder of Hanson Robotics, creator of Sophia the robot. (www.singularitynet.io)

Carry Protocol: the leading consumer rewards blockchain company in Korea founded by Grant Sohn and Richard Choi, co-CEOs of Spoqa, Korea's fastest-growing customer loyalty startup with 21M+ total users checking across 10,000+ stores. (www.carryprotocol.io / www.spoqa.com)

Presearch/Dsearch: a new search engine founded by serial entrepreneur and engineer Colin Pape with over 2M+ total subscribers that pay users to search plus invented a new way to pay for keyword advertising through staking. (www.presearch.org / www.dsearch.com)

About Enzo Villani

Enzo Villani is a serial entrepreneur with twenty-years of experience as a chief strategist to Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and venture capital. Enzo was co-founder of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of two strategic M&A consolidations in the areas of investor relations, proxy solicitation, corporate governance, and financial technology. Enzo was key in consolidating over ten service companies across four continents representing over 5,000 public companies and raising in excess of $500 million. In the blockchain industry, Enzo was Chief Strategy Officer of Transform Group. Transform Group represented the launch of over 37% of the alt-coin market capitalization by 2019. He is the co-founder of Blockchain Wire and was the head of international strategy and innovation at OKEx. Enzo holds an MBA from Cornell University Johnson School.

About Michael Onghai

Michael Onghai, CFA is an investor, 2x entrepreneur, author, inventor, and speaker. He is a partner at Alpha Sigma Capital, LP, an active investing technology hedge fund. Over his career, Mr. Onghai has founded and invested in leading innovative blockchain companies including Coinbase and TZero. He is an advisor to several internet incubators and is a panelist who advises FundersClub. Mr. Onghai was the third employee at GeoCities which sold to Yahoo for $3.5 billion. He has been an investor and operator in several internet technology companies including LookSmart. He is the founder of AppAddictive since 2011 and President of Snowy August Management LLC, a special situations fund. Mr. Onghai holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. He also graduated from the Executive Management Certificate Program in Value Investing at Columbia Business School.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP



Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) was formed in early 2020 as an investment firm and hedge fund to fund blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Alpha Sigma Capital is an open-ended investment hedge fund based in the United States with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto.

