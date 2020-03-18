Janette H. Madry-Boyer, RN to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’re unlikely to find a more authentic person than Janette H. Madry-Boyer. There is no line of demarcation between Janette the person and Janette the nurse. She is always herself.

Janette is a registered nurse with more than 40 years of experience in the field of nursing. Considered the top nurse in Bibb County, Janette is known for her dedication to providing the highest possible level of care and support to her patients of all ages.

“I was called to be nurse,” says Janette. “I couldn't have picked a better career. And even in my late age, I find it’s hard for me to stop nursing.”

With a passion for nursing, she is renowned as an expert in changing her patient’s lives for the better, and providing outstanding nursing care within her patient’s home. Janette’s areas of expertise include everything from direct care and skilled nursing care to developmentally disabled individuals, visiting home nursing, medication administration and emergency care. Janette is now an expert nurse supervisor, conducting evaluations and preparing care plans.

“I can recall being a nurse when I was six years old,” recalls Janette. “That's what my family told me I was doing; I would help my mother tend to my younger siblings. I also took an interest in elderly people.”

Prior to nursing, Janette served as a sergeant in the Unites States Army.

“My mother and my aunts and uncles who were all very encouraging, but we really didn't have the finances to get me to school. That’s why the military was so great for me. It gave me a path to be who I am and make the most meaningful contribution.”

Janette credits her success as a nurse to God and her love and passion for helping people. She considers herself a nurse and a witness.

“I knew God wanted me to be a nurse,” says Janette. “I know the good Lord has inspired me to do the things I do,” says Janette. “I work with every field any time they need me. I love being a nurse.”

Close Up Radio will feature Janette H. Madry-Boyer, RN in an interview with Jim Masters on March 19th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



