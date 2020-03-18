Tive Named in Gartner’s February 2020 Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, Inc., a provider of in-transit tracking and monitoring solutions, today announced that it has once again been recognized in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (1) by analyst Bart De Muynck.



According to the research, “RTTVPs combine key features such as a strong carrier network with real-time tracking of shipments, analytics and reporting as well as integration to core business systems. They provide a multitude of benefits in the areas of customer service, carrier management and transportation processes, enabling higher service levels and/or order fulfillment rates and efficiency gains for all (for example, brand owners, logistic service providers and carriers). These solutions provide the parties with location and condition monitoring (mainly temperature) and provide capabilities such as real-time tracking, status updates, exception management, ETA calculation and analytics and reporting. These solutions are based on a foundation of business system integration, data integration and analytics.”

“Customers are looking for enhanced visibility, and they tend to gravitate toward vendors that provide a complete technology stack, leading to accurate and reliable visibility data – we could not be more excited that Gartner has mentioned us on their Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms,” said Tive CEO and Founder Krenar Komoni.

Tive provides sensor and software solutions that allow supply chain managers to track and analyze the location and condition of their shipments in real time. Tive’s data cloud ingests sensory metrics from long-lasting and single-use sensors that shed light on in-transit location and condition of shipments throughout the globe. Supply chain managers access this data and analysis through the Tive software platform, where they can set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, or geofences. They can also use the Tive API to fully integrate with TMS, ERP, or CRM systems.

Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms by analyst Bart De Muynck, February 25, 2020. This report was previously titled Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers.

