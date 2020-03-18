3B Medical Named One of Florida’s Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 3B Medical, Inc. is No. 93 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“We are extremely excited to rank in the top 100 of the fastest growing companies in the State of Florida,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical. “Our strength is in innovation and bringing new products to market at a rapid pace. Our product development spans across several areas, including respiratory and disinfection, and we have been very fortunate to enjoy high year over year growth rates. With several new products to launch, we hope to continue on this same growth trajectory,” said Lucio.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 302 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 56,000 people and added $12.6 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in the Tampa, Miami, and Naples metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Florida’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About 3B Medical:

3B Medical is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of sleep disordered breathing products, oxygen therapy products and disinfection products. We are headquartered in Central Florida and focused on creative and innovative design of new products to improve patient comfort and quality of life

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

CONTACT: REBECCA VELAZQUEZ | 863-226-6285 | INFO@3BPRODUCTS.COM



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.