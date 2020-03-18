VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE; COMPANY EXCEEDS ONE MILLION USD BOOKINGS IN Q1

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, has booked revenue exceeding one million USD in Q1 Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton announced today as part of his 2020 CEO update.



VSBLTY Channel Partners Driving Adoption “Our key channel and development partners are driving adoption with major retailers, brands and infrastructure,” Hutton stated. “This is why we spent the time and

resources to get these partnerships in place in 2019. We finished strongly last year with the best bookings quarter in the company history. In the first quarter of 2020 the company will exceed bookings of more than one million dollars USD.



“In fact,” Hutton said, “Q2 is looking even better than Q1. We have three major healthcare and consumer related retail deployments scheduled to begin in the U.S. and Canada. Smart, custom digital displays with interactive technology are designed to educate consumers with critical, personalized information so that they can better manage their own health and wellness.”



VSBLTY has joined forces with select channel partners to offer turnkey business solutions from concept through display design and engineering, manufacturing, deployment and maintenance. Critical real time measurement provided by VSBLTY’s analytics software DataCaptor married to sales data ensures cost efficiency and maximum return on brands’ and retailers’ capital investments.



Hutton also pointed to new Q2 retail deployments of the next generation of transparent touch glass refrigerated cooler doors. “These are now available at half the price point from two years ago, which we expect will significantly accelerate sales,” he said.



Hutton added, “The Sensormatic partnership is enormously strategic to VSBLTY. The knowledge transfer and channel training are underway now with an early deployment in one of the operating regions in Q1. Sensormatic’s overwhelming positive brand reputation coupled with their worldwide reach will continue to advance the interests of both companies as we accelerate the partnership.”



Municipal Security System Deployed in First Four Mexico City Counties

Hutton pointed out that among the company’s 2019 major accomplishments was the launch of a three-year, $10 million partnership with RADAR, which delivers a comprehensive Smart City solution for Mexico City that has already achieved significant reductions in crime rates with just a few thousand cameras deployed. “With this unique security kit deployment perfected, our Mexico City partner is hosting other Central and South American municipalities that wish to learn more about this program to improve citizen safety,” he added. Hutton said his company is projecting the second major Latin American deployment in the second quarter of 2020. Given the unique nature of the offering, this cost-efficient solution may be installed in three million security cameras or more in Latin America alone.



Information and Improved Safety in Elevators

Another exciting technology coming to the U.S. in Q2 is the VSBLTY video wall that will be installed in office building elevators. The Gateway “Magic Mirror” by LU-VE Group, unveiled in February at the EuroShop Show in Düsseldorf with VSBLTY European partner H. Ventures, worldwide exclusive distributor for the Magic Mirror Solutions, generated wide interest among attendees from around the globe.



The video wall transmits photos, videos and advertising as well as building information and announcements. Touch screen technology also enables elevator passengers to communicate to the outside via the web. In the event of an emergency, the elevator cabin immediately will be in audio/visual communication with an emergency specialist to calm and inform passengers. “We are in the process of completing U.S. certification to meet the significant demand for this innovative information/safety technology,” Hutton concluded.



In other news, the company announced the departure of CFO, Laurette Pitts. Ms. Pitts is leaving the company for personal reasons but will remain on the Board of Directors. Heather Sims has been appointed the new CFO.



VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements, including recognizing weapons and suspicious

persons in a crowd.





Investor Relations



MarketSmart Communications Inc.,+1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca



CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com



CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net



About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail

and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET



