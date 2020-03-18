Global Veterinary Diagnostic Market Value To Grow At A CAGR $1.92 billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global veterinary diagnostic equipment market was valued at about $1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.92 billion at a CAGR of 12.4% through 2022. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary diagnostic equipment market is expected to grow to $1.92 billion at a rate of about 12.4% through 2022. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases in animals results in increase in demand for diagnostic equipment, driving the veterinary diagnostic equipment market. However, the high price of equipment hinders the growth of the veterinary diagnostic equipment market.

The veterinary diagnostic equipment market consists of sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment and related services. Veterinary diagnostic equipment assists veterinary practitioners in determining and identifying various disorders in animals. The veterinary diagnostic equipment industry includes companies that manufacture diagnostic equipment such as clinical thermometers, diagnostic lights, X-ray equipment, and certain diagnostic test kits.

The global veterinary diagnostic equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product - The veterinary diagnostic equipment market is segmented into hematology, immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and molecular testing.

By Geography - The global veterinary diagnostic equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American veterinary diagnostic equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global veterinary diagnostic equipment market.

Trends In The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market

Veterinary diagnostic equipment manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies such as advanced blood micro sampling techniques to enable enhanced precision, patient-centered specimen collection, and diagnosis of diseases in animals.

Potential Opportunities In The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market

With increase in increased pet spending, increased pet ownership by gen X and Y adult, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global veterinary diagnostic equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are IDEXX Laboratories, ABAXIS, HESKA Corporation, Zoetis, and Virbac.

