Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Worth $83.6 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Class (Mini UAVs, Micro UAVs), End-User (Military, Commercial, Agriculture), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary-Wing UAVs), Capacity, and Mode of Operation– Global Forecast to 2027”, the unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to reach $83.6 billion by 2027. Also, in terms of volume, the UAV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2027 to reach 46.7 million units by 2027.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), or drones are aircraft that can be operated remotely by a pilot or by pre-programmed schedules or automation systems, allowing it to fly autonomously. A wide range of industries and organizations, including military, government, industrial and recreational users, deploy this technology across the globe. As the drone technology advances, these aircraft are expected to become more popular and affordable. Rising adoption of UAVs in civil and commercial applications, increasing deployment of UAV in border patrolling and combating terrorism, and regulations by the federal aviation administration (FAA) to permit the use of UAVs in several industries are the key factors driving the growth of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. However, the restrictions imposed on the commercial use of UAVs in various countries are anticipated to obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of component (UAV hardware, UAV software); class (small UAVs, strategic & tactical UAVs, special-purpose UAVs); type (fixed-wing UAVs, fixed-wing VTOL UAVs, rotary-wing UAVs); capacity (<25 Kilograms,25-170 Kilograms, >170 Kilograms); mode of operation (remotely operated UAVs, semi-autonomous UAVs, fully autonomous UAVs); and end-user (military, commercial, law enforcement, agriculture, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry, insurance). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on component, the UAV hardware segment emerged as the largest shareholder during the forecast period in the overall unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted to the rising need for replacement, upgradation, and modification of drone hardware components to improve drone lifespan and performance as well as to gain competitive advantage. In addition, several UAV manufacturers are coming up with lighter and robust hardware structures to make them function under extreme climatic conditions, which further augments the growth of this segment. However, the advancements in drone software technology and increasing demand for better data analysis will result in the software segment emerging as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operation, remotely operated UAV segment accounted for the largest share of the overall unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2019, owing to advanced features of emergency landing, disconnecting recovery, and emergency handover between control channels. However, the fully autonomous UAV segment is projected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand of fully autonomous UAV due to its well-developed features such as stability enhancement and waypoint flight. In addition, a fully autonomous UAV can perform all functions on its own, without any external operator’s command.

Based on the type, the rotary-wing UAV segment commanded the largest share of the overall unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to its greater maneuverability and compact design, easy to use nature, higher payload capacity, and comparatively lower price than the other types of drones. In addition, these drones require less flight space and can hover mid-flight.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the overall unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of automation and advanced technologies across a wide range of industries such as China and Japan to counter the rising labor costs; favorable government initiatives across the region; and investments by major UAV companies. For instance, in 2018, Airbus (a European multinational aerospace corporation) launched the Airbus Aerial commercial drone services in the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore as the headquarter. Further, the Chinese government is also taking initiatives for the development of UAV across the country which is expected to support the growth of UAV market in the region. For instance, in July 2017, the State Council of China released a "New Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Plan" with the goal of guiding China to become a global leader in AI by 2030. The AI technology development is at the helm of this initiative. Under this strategy, the UAV is one of the focus sectors. This national strategy guideline calls for the production of UAVs and autonomous vehicles for consumers and industrial use.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The unmanned aerial vehicle market has witnessed number of product launches in the recent years. For instance, in November 2019, Elbit Systems launched MAGNI, a fully autonomous and robust multi-rotor Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). This new MAGNI is a compact and lightweight (2.5 kg) and features rapid deployment and launch (in less than 1 minute) of any combat vehicle, making it an effective tool for intelligence gathering. Similarly, in October 2019, DJI introduced Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone that is intended to serve as the FlyCam for daily use. This new Mavic Mini Weighing a meagre 249 grams is lightweight, easy to operate, optimized for safety, and ideal for recreational or educational purpose.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Parrot S.A.(France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), PrecisionHawk Inc (U.S.), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Aeronautics (U.S), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Ehang (china), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), and Yuneec International (China), among others.

Scope of the Report:

UAV Market by Component

UAV Hardware UAV Airframes UAV Avionics UAV Flight Control Systems UAV Navigation Systems UAV GPS/GNSS UAV INS/IMU UAV Sense & Avoid Systems UAV Sensors Speed Sensors Light Sensors Proximity Sensors Temperature Sensors Position Sensors UAV Communication Systems Others UAV Propulsion Systems UAV Engines Electric Engines Gas Engines UAV Batteries Solar Cells Fuel Cells Hybrid Cells UAV Ground Control Stations UAV Launch & Recovery Systems

UAV Software

UAV Market by Class

Small UAVs Mini UAVs Micro UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special-Purpose UAVs

UAV Market by End-user

Military

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Agriculture

Energy & Power

Construction & Mining

Media & Entertainment

Wildlife & Forestry

Insurance

UAV Market by Type

Fixed-Wing UAVs

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs

Rotary-Wing UAVs Single Rotor wing UAVs Multi-Rotor wing UAVs



UAV Market by Capacity

<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

UAV Market by Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated UAVs

Semi-Autonomous UAVs

Fully Autonomous UAVs

UAV Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

