COVID-19 Confirms Importance of Sanitary, Disposable NeuroCap

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTC:BRSF) (“Brain Scientific” or “Company”), a medical device and technology company offering products and solutions related to the brain including neurology, AI and machine learning, is promoting the use of sanitary medical practice with their NeuroCap, a single-use disposable EEG headset.

A recent report from three COVID-19-designated hospitals in Wuhan, China indicated that more than one-third of coronavirus patients had some type of neurologic symptom, including altered consciousness, evidence of skeletal muscle damage, and acute cerebrovascular disease (access report here ). Early data implies that COVID-19, like prior coronavirus breakouts MERS and SARS, is demonstrating a neurologic component in severe cases.

Neurologists and other medical practitioners are urged to follow sanitary techniques to avoid spreading COVID-19 through cross-contamination.

“During this hazardous time, neurologists need to be vigilant for the possible impact of coronavirus on their patients,” stated Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director of Brain Scientific. “We believe our NeuroCap promotes the use of good, sanitary medical practice and can help flatten the Covid-19 curve.”

NeuroCap™ is an FDA cleared disposable EEG headset with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels. Its one-use life span minimizes cross-contamination and optimizes sanitary practice. The diagnostic tool can be administered by clinical staff of any level, and it can be used in healthcare facilities or outpatient settings. NeuroCap is currently being manufactured and shipped to medical centers across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.brainscientific.com/neurocap/ .

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a healthcare technology company developing next generation teleneurology solutions. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@brainscientific.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d668efe7-a159-4cd3-a32e-ca81de2f330a



A video accompanying this announcement can be found at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/963e5639-ee35-4cbd-ab56-fddb30ac58a3

NeuroCap, a disposable EEG cap NeuroCap™ is pre-gelled disposable EEG headset with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels. The fixed electrode placement is in accordance with the international 10-20 system.NeuroCap™ is compatible with any other encephalographs and amplifiers of EEG signals by the use of a special adapter.



