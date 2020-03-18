Progyny, Inc. Provides Update on Impact of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today provided an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.



As part of its commitment to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and keep communities safe, all Progyny employees are working remotely. Progyny has the systems and processes in place to operate at full capacity from these remote locations. Additionally, Progyny has a strong balance sheet and financial resources to successfully weather any temporary interruption to its business.

Progyny provided financial guidance on March 5, 2020, which excluded any potential impact from COVID-19. On March 17, 2020, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) issued guidance which recommends suspension of new, non-urgent treatments. Additionally, new restrictions on everyday activities throughout the United States may cause some patients to elect or be unable to pursue fertility treatments until concerns or restrictions relating to the spread of COVID-19 have waned or been lifted. As a result of the ASRM recommendations, which are consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and until we have a clearer understanding of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, its geographic reach and its impact on members’ access to treatments, we believe it is appropriate to withdraw our previously provided financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020. The Company expects to provide an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with its first quarter earnings report.

“Our Patient Care Advocates are continuing to support members and reschedule treatments where needed. We believe that patients who have had to pause their treatments will resume their fertility and family building journeys when this situation stabilizes,” said David Schlanger, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny. “In times of prior health crises, the fertility market has continued to grow. Having children and building families is core to humanity and Progyny will continue to support its members throughout this challenging time.”

