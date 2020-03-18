A Note from Our CEO: Supporting Our Members and All Canadians During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, published today a letter from its Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ferrari, outlining Goodfood’s measures and support to its members and all Canadians during these challenging times:

We are reaching out to share the steps we are taking to ensure that all our members and employees continue to have a safe and positive experience in light of recent developments regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Your health and safety is our top priority and a commitment that we take seriously.

Please take a moment to review the precautionary measures we are taking:

We are working closely with all partners in our supply chain to ensure safe end-to-end fulfillment and we will not engage in any form of surge pricing on any of our products even with increased demand for home delivery. Our goal is to make sure that you get the same great value from Goodfood no matter what happens in the coming weeks or months.



We have taken steps to ensure minimal disruption to our ability to source safe products of great quality to make sure we can continue to deliver great meals and grocery products to all members and all Canadians.



We have encouraged our employees to work from home or take paid time off if experiencing any symptoms of cold or flu or if they have recent travel history.



We have temporarily suspended our Box Pick-up Program in areas where this is currently offered. Please recycle your cardboard boxes and packaging according to your local recycling program as our delivery partners will not be retrieving them until further notice in order to ensure there is no cross-contamination in our facilities.



We have also temporarily suspended our Reusable Box Program. If you are enrolled in the program and currently have a reusable box in your possession, you may leave it in your usual delivery location so that our delivery partners can retrieve it for proper cleaning and sanitation. Upcoming deliveries will arrive in new cardboard boxes until further notice in order to ensure there is no cross-contamination in our facilities.



We will continue to maintain strict adherence to our rigorous standards of cleanliness as well as sanitary and training procedures in our production facilities across the country.

While we consistently maintain the highest standards to ensure the utmost freshness of our products, we are putting even stronger emphasis on all of our food preparation. Safety and quality is our first priority.

We encourage our members to follow Health Canada’s preparation and prevention best practices by avoiding crowded spaces, reducing contact with others, staying home, stocking up on essentials and having supplies delivered to their homes instead of running errands.

We will continue to follow developments closely. Please rest assured that Goodfood deliveries will continue to arrive in a timely manner while upholding the absolute highest standards of health and safety.

Should you have any questions or concerns in the meantime, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Member Happiness team — we will be happy to help.

Stay safe, healthy and happy,

Jonathan Ferrari

CEO and Co-founder

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Pierre Boucher

President

(514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com Roslane Aouameur

Head of Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca Jennifer McCaughey

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(514) 731-0000

jennifer@maisonbrison.com







