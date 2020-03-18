JAGGAER and GoSupply Strengthen the Management of Enagás Suppliers

Solutions from the two companies increase control over supply chain management, enhancing the visibility of purchasing operations within Spain’s leading natural gas transmission company

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company , and the risk management company, GoSupply , have integrated their technology platforms to improve the activity of Purchasing Direction at Enagás , increasing the visualization of the information, making it more efficient and improving decision making associated with the 1,500 approved suppliers of Spain’s leading Spanish gas company.



Both technologies analyze and categorize each supplier according to their situation, feasibility and other factors. Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) provides further up-to-date information about each of them.

Agustín Amores, Supplier Management Manager at Enagás says, "We have provided our suppliers various tools to drive our digital transformation, and at the same time we are reinforcing transparency, collaboration, efficiency and integrity in our relationship with them and in all our operations related with Procurement Management.”

Enagás purchasing department has pointed to the advantages of implementing electronic tools throughout its entire supply chain and procurement management operation: time saving, automation, continuous management and review, acceleration of purchase decisions, elimination of administrative tasks and more control of the information about suppliers.

Additional benefits to Enagás include better decision making because they can visualize information on suppliers, including their reputational and financial risks.

JAGGAER began its collaboration with Enagás in 2013 and a year later integrated the purchasing platform and Supplier Management module . In 2017, the gas company incorporated an innovative system, developed by JAGGAER, which allows the company to collect and evaluate all the information provided by its own suppliers in a transparent and agile way.

Recently, the Spanish Association of Purchasing, Contracting and Supply (AERCE) gave recognition to the advances made by Enagás in its supply chain management.

JAGGAER itself was recently named as one of the recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine’s 2019 Green Supply Chain Awards , in recognition of its efforts to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with more than 2,000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located throughout the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities, all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to its customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

Visit our newsroom for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

MEDIA CONTACT: Sofía Plaza splaza@jaggaer.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.