Pea Protein Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.0% to Reach $444.7 Million by 2025: Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last five years, the global number of new products with protein claims has increased rapidly. Also, the plant-based protein segment is booming as the consumption of protein rich diet across the globe has grown exponentially in the last decade. Consumers are increasingly aiming for a responsible lifestyle with a focus on health and wellness, including “natural”, “free from” and “sustainable” products. A solution can be found with pea protein being: all natural, gluten-free, soy free, and hypo-allergenic. In addition, pea protein has an excellent amino acid profile as well as a good protein digestibility. A growth in the consumption of pea protein has been mainly triggered by the sports nutrition segment where consumers positively link protein with improved sports performance. The growing focus on healthy living and weight management are the additional trends that boost the growth of the global pea protein market.

According to a new market research report “Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, and Others), Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Bakery, Cereals, and Snacks, Meat Products and Alternatives, Beverages, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the global pea protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to reach $444.7 million by 2025, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to reach 338.6 Thousand MT by 2025.

The high growth of the global pea protein market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumer’s focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from food & beverage industry, advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation, and increasing soy free and gluten free trend. Additionally, increasing inclination towards vegan diet and emerging economics such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa provide significant growth opportunities for pea protein manufacturers in the coming years.

Based on type, pea protein isolates commanded the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high protein content as well as high emulsification and stability properties. Furthermore, they do not contain any cholesterol, lactose or fiber and have high emulsification and stability properties. They are mostly used for human nutrition i.e. in supplement cereals, beverages, and skim milk.

Based on application, the nutrition and health supplements segment held the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased applications of pea protein due its high digestibility and increased awareness about benefits of pea protein to brain health, eye health, heart health, muscle mass, growth issues, enhanced immunity, weight management, beauty from within, and sports performance. It is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the well-established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference to meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend.

The report includes competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). Some of the key players operating in the global pea protein market are Roquette Frères Le Romarin (France), AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Verdient Foods Inc. (Canada), Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC (U.S.), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), NOW Health Group, Inc. (U.S.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), and Emsland Starke GmbH (Germany).

