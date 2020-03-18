Opera now lets US users buy Bitcoin and Ethereum with Apple Pay or debit card

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) was the first browser to introduce Web 3 capabilities and a built-in crypto wallet across its browsers. The Norwegian company is now letting its US users purchase cryptocurrencies using a debit card or Apple Pay.



Easy crypto top ups are available in Opera’s Android browser, its iOS browser Opera Touch as well as in the crypto wallet available in its desktop browser.

The solution is available in the United States and Scandinavia

This announcement is a further step in Opera’s strategy to eliminate the hurdles associated with the use of cryptocurrencies on the Web. In December 2018, the Norwegian company introduced the first blockchain browser, Opera for Android, with a built-in crypto wallet and dApp explorer. Opera then added a built-in crypto wallet to its desktop browser as well as to its iOS browser, Opera Touch. It later introduced easy crypto-purchases in Scandinavia and is now expanding them to the US.

In the US, Opera is partnering with Wyre, a US cryptocurrency-brokerage firm, to enable crypto-purchases directly from the browser. Opera Android users in the US can now buy BTC and ETH using a debit card. iOS users can use Apple Pay.

Charles Hamel, Head of Crypto at Opera browsers, explained how this integration supports Opera’s long-term vision of making blockchain technology relevant beyond speculation: “Allowing our users to easily load cryptocurrency into their browser’s digital wallet is very powerful, as it connects the Web to a global internet-native payment network.”

From zero to crypto in less than 30 seconds

Wyre’s solution on Apple devices works with Apple Pay, which makes it possible to top up an account in less than 30 seconds.

“In the past, obtaining cryptocurrencies was difficult and took hours or even days. This solution, which takes less than 30 seconds, is a gamechanger,” added Charles Hamel. Opera also plans to introduce seamless crypto top-ups in other countries.

About Opera

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera provides browsers and AI-driven content delivery solutions to 320 million people worldwide. On December 13, it introduced the first blockchain-ready browser. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Julia Szyndzielorz Email: julia.szyndzielorz@opera.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.