Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020 To Reach Valued At $ 150900 million And Grow At A 7.8% Cagr Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bunker Fuel Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Bunker Fuel. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bunker Fuel market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 150900 million by 2025, from $ 111820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bunker Fuel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bunker Fuel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

World Fuel Services

Sinopec

Bunker Holding

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Chemoil

Exxon Mobil

Bright Oil

Shell

BP

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Lukoil-Bunker

China Changjiang Bunker

Gazpromneft

Southern Pec

Total Marine Fuel

This study considers the Bunker Fuel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Bunker Fuel is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Bunker Fuel. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: -

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

……

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 World Fuel Services

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.1.3 World Fuel Services Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 World Fuel Services Latest Developments

12.2 Sinopec

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.2.3 Sinopec Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sinopec Latest Developments

12.3 Bunker Holding

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.3.3 Bunker Holding Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Bunker Holding Latest Developments

12.4 Aegean Marine Petroleum

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.4.3 Aegean Marine Petroleum Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Latest Developments

12.5 China Marine Bunker

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.5.3 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 China Marine Bunker Latest Developments

12.6 Chemoil

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.6.3 Chemoil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Chemoil Latest Developments

12.7 Exxon Mobil

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.7.3 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Exxon Mobil Latest Developments

12.8 Bright Oil

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.8.3 Bright Oil Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Bright Oil Latest Developments

12.9 Shell

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bunker Fuel Product Offered

12.9.3 Shell Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Shell Latest Developments

12.10 BP

12.11 GAC

12.12 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

12.13 Lukoil-Bunker

12.14 China Changjiang Bunker

12.15 Gazpromneft

Continued…..



