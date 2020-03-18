PRESTODOCTOR TELEHEALTH BOOKINGS SURGING AS PANDEMIC CAUSES SPIKE IN TELEMEDICINE

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES AUTHORIZED TO WAIVE REGULATIONS & ALLOW DOCTORS TO PRACTICE TELEMEDICINE ACROSS STATE LINES

/EIN News/ -- Mesquite, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announced today that subsidiary PrestoDoctor https://prestodoctor.com/ has seen a substantial increase in bookings in Q1 2020. PrestoDoctor COO Rob Tankson stated “PrestoDoctor expects 80% more bookings at quarter’s end than was projected”. The greatest percentage increases have been in the Missouri, New York, and Oklahoma markets. PrestoDoctor CEO Kyle Powers said, "As health officials caution individuals to stay at home and limit public contact, people are realizing that it's unnecessary to go to a doctor's office for a simple visit that can be done online".

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar has been granted emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws as needed including allowing doctors to practice tele-medicine across state lines Cannabis Sativa CEO David Tobias opined, “Telemedicine is normally useful to all patients, especially those in alternative or isolated settings. In this pandemic, it can also help prevent the spread of what has so far been an extremely contagious virus. Now the government has stepped up as a proponent for telehealth, permitting telemedicine interstate as an emergency contigent. It is notable that telehealth stocks are surging and PrestoDoctor is poised for a great year ”.

Powers continued, "We've seen a remarkable increase in patient traffic recently as more and more people discover the benefits of telemedicine. PrestoDoctor is the #1 rated cannabis telemedicine company online, and we stay committed to providing patients access to top-quality doctors with no travel or risk required."

PrestoDoctor’s recent Leafly article https://www.leafly.com/news/lifestyle/prestodoctor-missourians-cannabis-medicine attests that PrestoDoctor’s emphasis on selecting the right doctors for patients to connect with is working not just in PrestoDoctor’s favor, but for the thousands of medical marijuana patients all over the country who have shared their stories via online reviews, instilling hope in future patients searching for evidence that medical marijuana can help them as well. PrestoDoctor recently won an award as the top telemedicine company in Missouri.

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma and Missouri. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2020.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Attachment

Corporate Mail: PO Box 1602 Mesquite, NV 89027 (702)-762-3123 http://www.cannabissativainc.com

TELEHEALTH SURGES WHITE HOUSE ENCOURAGES TELEHEALTH



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.