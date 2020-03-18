Collagen (Gelatin and Collagen Peptide) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2025: Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collagen has a wide range of applications due to its properties such as low viscosity in aqueous solutions, neutral odor, colorlessness, transparency, emulsification & stabilization, foam forming, film-forming, wettability, solubility, dispersibility, powder compressibility, low allergenicity, and antioxidant & antimicrobial activity. For cosmetic applications, collagen has good biological functions such as increment of cell proliferation, water-holding, moisture absorption & retention, and anti-aging in skin. Collagen is also used as a functional ingredient in the food industry because of its properties to increase water holding in meat products, sensorial development, and improvement of chemical and physical properties in beverage products.

According to a new market research report “Collagen (Gelatin And Collagen Peptide) Market By Product (Gelatin and Collagen Peptide), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare, and Technical)- Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach $5.6 billion by 2025.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption and nutricosmetics, increasing applications in healthcare, and growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. In addition, the rise in per capita income and the growing food processing industry across emerging economies provides significant opportunities to collagen manufacturers.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Collagen (Gelatin and Collagen Peptide) Market:

Rousselot (The Netherlands)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Weishardt (France)

Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy)

ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany)

REINERT GROUP Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

Trobas Gelatine B.V. (The Netherlands)

GELNEX (Brazil)

Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain)

Holista CollTech Ltd. (Australia)

Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.)

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.)

Based on product, gelatin commanded the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019, owing to increased demand from food and pharmaceutical industries due to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are recent trends in pharma drug deliveries where mass volume of gelatin is being used. Growing inclination towards the protein consumption among the general population and rising consumption of bakery products across the globe has sparked the gelatin market in recent years.

Based on source, porcine collagen commanded the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. However, fish collagen is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the religious constraints associated with the consumption of other animal sourced collagen and high absorption rate of fish collagen by human skin than other collagens. Moreover, factors such as rising fish production, growing Muslim population, and growing cosmetic industry across the globe also supports the rapid adoption of fish collagen across the globe.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry, particularly in China and India; growing population; rising importance of nutrition and personal well-being; steady pace of industrialization; growing personal care spending; and abundant availability of raw material for collagen and gelatin production.

Detailed Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific

5 Global Collagen Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gelatin

5.3. Collagen Peptide

6 Global Collagen Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Porcine

6.3. Bovine

6.4. Fish

6.5. Chicken

6.6. Sheep

6.7. Other Animals

7 Global Collagen Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food and Beverages

7.2.1. Beverages

7.2.2. Confectionary

7.2.3. Dairy

7.2.4. Meat and Fish Products

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1. Hard Gel Capsules

7.3.2. Soft Gel Capsules

7.3.3. Microencapsulation

7.4. Nutraceuticals

7.4.1. Sports Nutrition

7.4.2. Weight Management

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Wound Healing

7.5.2. Bone Health

7.5.3. Joint Health

7.6. Cosmetics

7.7. Technical

TOC Continued…!

