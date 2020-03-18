Organic Pigment Market to grow at 4.6% CAGR to reach $600 million by 2025 – Global Insights on Size, Price Trend, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand of paints and coating owing to increase in infrastructure activities is projected to be an advantage for the global organic pigments market. Asia Pacific accounted for a major market share as of 2019 and is projected to show similar trend over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Organic Pigment Market by Derivative (AZO, Phthalocyanine, Others), Application (Textiles, Printing Inks, Plastics, Paint & Coatings, and Others) and Region, Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.The global market is projected to reach more than USD 600 million over the forecast period.

Sunlight and some artificial light penetration may have adverse effects on plastic products' useful life. Therefore, polymers also need UV protection and pigments that are weather-resistant. You must use external exposure measures in the climatic region(s) concerned to determine whether tolerance in practice. Obviously, this is not always possible. After synthesization, the fundamental pigment needs to be further finished or conditioned to acquire the chemical and physical properties required for a certain end use.

The chemical pigment synthesis is only the beginning in the production of color pigments. The true challenge is to control the size, shape and surface of the particles and to condition the Pigment. Chemical and physical therapy may be included.

Considering more than half the world's share and the biggest consumer in terms of production and consumption, Asia Pacific appears to be the world's biggest organic pigments market. Europe and North America are another key region for the growth of organic pigments.

The large companies are appearing to be competitive in terms of price and quality. Especially in the U.S. market. However, the global industry is a small specialty segment of a larger chemical industry. The major consuming industries of organic pigments are printing inks, coatings, plastics, textile, etc. Over the years, there have been literally hundreds of organic pigments manufactured hence, diversity of products has created a number of submarkets within each consuming industry.

Key players operating in this industry include Global leaders in this market include Dominion Colour Corporation, Toyocolor, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, BASF, Clariant, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical, Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., Ferro Corporation. Major players are engaged in expansion and increased investment in R&D. However, volatility in the prices is still the major concern for the global players. R&D activities are currently more focused on finishing techniques than the creation of new pigment molecules

