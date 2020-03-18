SAR Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma, rising Research and Development activities on drugs and other therapies, are some of the growth factors boosting the growth of the market. Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of cancer that grows from tissues such as nerves, muscles, fats, blood vessels, and thick skin tissues.

There are around 50 different types of soft tissue sarcoma, such as adult fibrosarcoma, angiosarcoma, clear cell sarcoma, alveolar soft-part sarcoma, Kaposi sarcoma, malignant mesenchymoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and others. There are several drugs used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas such as sunitinib (Sutent), trabectedin (yondelis), sirolimus (Rapamune), bevacizumab (Avastin), doxorubicin (adriamycin), and others.

WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL APPLICATION SEGMENTS OF SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA MARKET?

In Oct 2016, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly and Companys drug Lartruvo (Olaratumab) with Doxorubicin to treat certain types of soft tissue carcinoma.

Clinical Trial Analysis:

Total Soft Tissue Sarcoma Studies: 1567

By Disease Type, the market is segmented into Local sarcoma, Regional sarcoma, and Metastatic sarcoma. By treatment type, the soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, anti-angiogenesis drugs, and Others.

Chemotherapy has the largest market share in the soft tissue sarcoma market. Further, by End-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, and Others. Hospitals are dominating the global soft tissue sarcoma market during the forecast period due to increasing number of patients getting treatment at hospitals for soft tissue sarcoma and other relevant cancers.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is leading the global soft tissue sarcoma market due to the high prevalence of cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. According to the American Cancer Society, there were more than 11,500 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2014. Asia-Pacific region is also growing due to rising awareness about increasing advanced treatments for cancer.

The major players of global Soft Tissue Sarcoma market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech), Johnson & Johnson Services, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Celgene Corporation, and others.

Some recently approved drugs for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma are:

In June 2018, Taiwan Liposome Company, (TLC), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company declared the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U. S. FDA to initiate a Phase I/II, open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial of TLC178, a NanoX liposomal formulation of the anticancer drug vinorelbine, in pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma (a type of soft tissue sarcoma) patients.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

