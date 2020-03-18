/EIN News/ -- Nokia partners with China Mobile to deliver IoT-based highway landslide alert platform

IoT-enabled insights deliver real-time alerts to highway operators

Field-tested solution already proven successful at incident prevention

18 March 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced, in partnership with China Mobile/CMCC Guangxi, that it is delivering a landslide monitoring and early warning system for highways operations management company, BGIGC Group (Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co. Ltd).

Deployed on the G75 Lanzhou–Haikou Expressway, one of the main highways in Guangxi province, the system has already undergone extensive trials during which it successfully prevented adverse impact to road users following a landslip in March 2019.

Mr Yang Jirong, enterprise applications expert at CMCC Guangxi, said: “Immediately upon deployment, the Nokia IoT solution demonstrated the value it can deliver. As a leading operator, we are highly committed to enhancing expressway safety for all road users with 5G technology and this project is a major step forward in that goal.”

Using the system, expressway management receives real-time reports on changes in ground conditions and incline stability across highway slopes. Upon indications of a potential landslide, the system immediately notifies highway management personnel by SMS or phone call, enabling appropriate action to be taken. A 4G eye-camera deployed on the highway slope simultaneously monitors landslide status for staff members.

Cheng Gang, Executive Vice President of Nokia Shanghai Bell said: “This is an outstanding example of the benefits the Internet of Things can deliver to improve public safety. Nokia is working with the world's leading manufacturers to develop high-precision sensors and algorithms for industrial applications that can deliver all the cost-competitive benefits of easily deployed, low-power, wide-area network technology.

“We’re pleased that our system showed its worth during trials. At Nokia we believe that with the advent of 5G we can apply our IoT, analytics and wireless expertise to even more solutions that enhance levels of citizen care, well-being and security.”

The landslide monitoring and alarm system is based on the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform, comprising end-to-end Nokia hardware (Edge+ gateway and sensor nodes) and software.

Implementation of expressway slope safety evaluation, using monitoring and early warning systems, is one of the main objectives of the Ministry of Transport’s 13th Five Year Plan, and will make a major contribution to road safety.

It is of social and economic importance to establish an effective highway slope monitoring network, capable of assessing geological and environmental parameters in real time to accurately predict and prevent possible disasters.

The pilot project was listed among 30 excellent recommendation cases in 2019 by the Chinese Safety Committee of the Ministry of Transportation.

The Nokia IMPACT IoT platform is designed to offer a secure, standards-based, simplified platform on which to build and scale new IoT services. The main components of the deployed solution include device management, data collection and analysis, rule engine, alarm management and statistical report & analytics.

Resources

Web site: Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform

CMCC Guangxi

CMCC Guangxi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Co., Ltd. established in Guangxi. Its mobile communication network signals cover all cities, towns and administrative villages in Guangxi. At present, the total number of customers exceeds 30 million. It is the leading operator of the regional communication industry in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

BGIGC Group

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Co. Ltd. (BGIGC) is a large state-owned enterprise group directly under the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The company is engaged in transportation infrastructure investment construction and operation, industrial and urban investment, trade logistics, water environmental protection investment and operation, finance and so on five business areas. Which is the main force and leader of infrastructure construction in Guangxi Beibu Gulf Economic Zone, and its expressway operation company manages more than 500 kilometers of expressway.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.