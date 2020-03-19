Professor Sergei Eremenko publishes 'Soliton Nature' book and video channel

Professor Sergei Eremenko and Soliton Nature book

Soliton Nature book, web site and video channel dedicated to magnificent natural phenomenon of Solitons

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLITON NATURE BOOK BY PROFESSOR SERGEI EREMENKO Sergei Eremenko, Australian-Ukrainian scientist, PhD, Doctor of Engineering, Professor, Honorary Professor, has published a beautiful popularisation book 'Soliton Nature' ( https://www.amazon.com/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L ) accompanied by web site www.solitonnature.com and YouTube video channel Welcome to the amazing world of captivating solitary waves, powerful tsunamis, freaky rogue waves, rotating tornadoes, and picturesque grid waves.The book ‘Soliton Nature’ is an easy-to-read, popularisation, pictorial, interactive book for broad audience of readers containing 200 colourful images and videos collected from around the world, and featuring magnificent Australian beaches and New Zealand lakes."A picture is worth a thousand words", and Sergei uses beautiful full-colour photography to convey his findings to millions of readers globally, and to explain in simple terms why nature creates such unique nonlinear wavy formations.To attract the attention of scientists, the author also discusses potential new discoveries and hypotheses of the solitonic effect visible in clouds and geological mountain ranges, in the human swing movements in sports and dances, in the dislocation swings of financial markets, and in the pulsing of our own heart’s blood pressure. Unique videos of envelope waves and breathers are commented by some legendary scientists.SOLITON NATURE BOOK TRAILERS:SOLITONNATURE.COM WEB SITE:Welcome to visit the book web site www.solitonnature.com featuring slideshow of colourful images, beautiful videos, testimonials, and information about the author.THE BOOK IS LINKED TO VIDEO CHANNEL:It is extremely convenient for readers of the electronic book version to click on a book's picture and observe a video from YouTube Soliton Scientific Video Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCexT5iyczZH2HY1-jSafFeQ ) which features amazing videos of solitary, grid, envelope waves and the development of interesting new scientific hypotheses. Subscribers can submit their own videos and pictures, to be included in the video channel and in future versions of the book.FACEBOOK PROFILE FOR THE BOOK AND THE AUTHOR: https://www.facebook.com/SergeiEremenko.Author/ also features slideshows, information and multiple posts about the book and the author.AUTHORED BY PROFESSOR SERGEI EREMENKO:Sergei Eremenko, an Australian-Ukrainian scientist, author of three books, formerly one of the youngest Professors in the world, Doctor of Engineering, PhD, 'rocket scientist' and Honorary Professor of National Aerospace University 'Kharkiv Aviation Institute' of Ukraine.Sergei's life story is quite inspirational, and described in many online articles:Defending his PhD at 24 and his Doctor of Engineering thesis at 29, Sergei at 31 became one of the youngest professors in the world holding both an academic title and the university position of Professor, which was quite remarkable achievement.At the age of 27 and 28 he authored two books, the first widely used for over 30 years as a text book, referenced in hundreds of (Russian) Google Searches, scientific papers and dissertations, and included in the libraries of many countries ( https://www.einpresswire.com/article/510503614/professor-sergei-eremenko-becomes-honorary-professor ).Sergei was born in Kharkiv (Ukraine), graduated from Kharkiv Aviation Institute, and obtained his PhD, Doctor of Engineer and Professor academic titles in Ukraine.After migrating to Australia, Sergei opened a new chapter in his life by launching his career in Science and Technology, IT, Data Science and Machine Learning consulting. He offered his expertise to international giants such as Hewlett-Packard, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox and major Australian companies including ANZ Bank, ABC, Challenger, TABCORP and HCF Insurance.His love for fundamental science continued as an independent researcher, and his field of research has expanded to the theory of solitons, nonlinear solitonic models of financial markets, models of spacetime and matter quantization based on AStrings atomic functions, published in a few recent papers.His current applied research revolves around the popular domains of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. After receiving Machine Learning certifications from Stanford and Microsoft, Sergei is passionate about building smart models for financial markets, insurance and health, potentially benefiting millions of people around the world.In his book, Sergei also offers a novel model of blood pressure wave analysis based on theory of solitons which may greatly simplify existing blood pulse analysis devices used worldwide.WHAT DO SCIENTISTS AROUND THE WORLD THINK ABOUT THE BOOK?Professor Robert Brander from University of New South Wales: "the book looks fantastic - excellent use of illustrations, innovative perspective and powerful use of imagery".Fellow of Australian Academy of Sciences, Australian National University Professor Yuri Kivshar writes: "Amazing pictorial book and video channel ... will be of a great interest not only for a broad audience but also for scientists who may gain new ideas". Positive reviews of the book also come from scientists in UK, Ukraine and Russia.Unique videos of breathers captured by author have been commented and explained by some legendary scientists, including V.E. Zakharov from University of Arizona and Sergei Badulin from Institute of Oceanology of Russian Academy of Sciences.WHERE THE BOOK CAN BE BOUGHT:Search 'Soliton Nature' in :- Amazon US https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1951630777 - Amazon UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L - Amazon Germany https://www.amazon.de/Sergei-Eremenko/e/B082F3MQ4L - Amazon France https://www.amazon.fr/Soliton-Nature-Discover-Beautiful-Channel/dp/1951630777 - Google Electronic Books https://books.google.com.au/books/about/Soliton_Nature.html?id=d2zNDwAAQBAJ - Kindle eBooks of your country, like https://www.amazon.com/Soliton-Nature-Discover-Beautiful-Channel-ebook/dp/B082B5PP6R - Book web site www.solitonnature.com A FEW WORDS FROM THE AUTHOR:"Uncovering some new laws of beautiful nature and new mathematical formulas are the happiest moments of life, and sharing them with people is very rewarding and inspirational" - Professor Sergei Eremenko, 2020.



