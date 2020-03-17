Advisory: Travel insurers are prioritizing calls of those abroad needing immediate assistance

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s travel insurers are asking for the public’s help to prioritize those who need assistance immediately.



Travel insurers are receiving an unprecedented number of calls. The industry is working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible, while prioritizing calls from people abroad who need to get home, or who need assistance with a health emergency.

We are asking that you please do not contact your travel insurer's call centre at this time, unless:

You are currently outside of Canada and in need of travel medical assistance

You are currently outside of Canada and in need of travel assistance

If you need to cancel a trip, please start by contacting your travel vendor (e.g. airline, travel agency, etc.). You should only submit your claim to your travel insurer within a short period (7 to 14 days) of your original departure date. Please be patient. Everyone’s claim will be processed.

Please check your insurers’ website as some have on-line claim portals and FAQs to assist you,

We thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding.

If you are abroad and in need of immediate travel or medical assistance from your insurer, you can find their contact information at www.olhi.ca/for-insurers/member-list/

If you need more information about COVID-19 and public health, visit https://www.canada.ca/COVID19

