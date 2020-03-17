The History of the French Foreign Legion, Part IV

Ready for more exciting history of the French Foreign Legion’s forces in the 20th Century, particularly the Second World War? Read on!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To say that the French Foreign Legion was fractured as World War II gained momentum and raged across Europe and the Pacific Theatre is putting it mildly. It all had to do with the schism in French politics at the time. Spearheaded by Charles de Gaulle after the fall of France in 1940, the Free France movement continued to support the Allies and fight against the Axis powers. Those powers included Vichy France, the nominal government in most of the country. One French Foreign Legion regiment, the 13th Demi-Brigade, was dispatched to French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa and Syria, where they found themselves in combat with Legionnaires loyal to the Vichy faction. A reunification of most French Foreign Legion units occurred after the Allied invasion of French North Africa in November 1942. However, with the Vichy government allying itself with Nazi Germany from that point on, pro-Gaullist and ex-Vichy Legion units continued to skirmish in Italy and in Alsace.Throughout the war, foreign volunteers continued to make up a substantial portion of the French Foreign Legion, most notably central European Jews and Spanish Republicans. There were also a large number of Legionnaires from Germany, and the Vichy government would later release 2,000 of them back to the Nazis. Additionally, Italian-born Legionnaires returned to their home country when Italy joined the war, and the overall exodus meant that the French Foreign Legion was caught short-handed. It then conscripted back into service a number of elderly and even unfit former members of the French Foreign Legion.Legionnaires ended up seeing action in Norway, North Africa, Italy, France, and Germany. After the Germans were defeated in the Levant — a large area in the Eastern Mediterranean region of Western Asia encompassing present-day Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, and Palestine — many Legionnaires renounce their affiliation with the Axis powers and return their allegiance to Allied Forces.Some units of the French Foreign Legion established a presence in Indochina, where the French Indochina war would break out shortly after the end of World War II and last for about eight years. That’s where we will pick up next time, so stay tuned!



