Cint approved as registered vendor of the IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF)

Leading market research technology company approved as vendor by the European association for the digital marketing and advertising ecosystem

Innovation and advanced technology are at the heart of everything we do at Cint, making the IAB Europe a great collaboration for us.” — Richard Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer, Cint

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, today announced its approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent framework (the Framework). Cint has the world’s largest sample exchange platform for the market research industry and is committed to providing the most scalable technology to help marketers, advertisers and researchers digitally transform the way they do business.

"Innovation and advanced technology are at the heart of everything we do at Cint, making the IAB Europe a great collaboration for us," said Richard Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer of Cint. "We value the privacy of the 100+ million people in our network, and our approval as a vendor for the Framework means that our thoughtful and transparent approach to consumer data is working."

The Framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user’s device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners’ transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.

The added registration of Cint to the Framework, further bolsters IAB Europe’s mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

About the IAB

IAB Europe is the European-level association for the digital marketing and advertising ecosystem. Through its membership of media, technology and marketing companies and national IABs, its mission is to lead political representation and promote industry collaboration to deliver frameworks, standards and industry programmes that enable business to thrive in the European market. https://iabeurope.eu/ Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https://advertisingconsent.eu/register/

About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

###

Cint



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.