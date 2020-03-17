Teledentistry Embraced by American Association of Dental Boards in New Directive

Smile Direct Club’s Pioneering Medtech Platform Serves as a Safe and Convenient Means of Access to Care

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, reports that the American Association of Dental Boards (“AADB”) has issued the first Telehealth Directive to its member dental boards touting the necessity for accessible care through teledentistry. The AADB also announced it will release more in the future that will focus on statutes or regulations, legal decisions by the courts, or information on issues to protect the public.



In response, SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman made the following statement:

“We are completely aligned with the American Association of Dental Boards’ aim to ensure people have access to care and applaud the organization for issuing a directive that clearly points to the importance of teledentistry for the industry at large. More than ever before, it is evident that in-person contact is not always possible or the best option, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to illustrate how restrictive decisions made by lawmakers can truly hurt patients and their ability to receive affordable, quality care. We look forward to the opportunity to continue working with the AADB, State Dental Boards and Associations, as well as their members, across the country to further strengthen doctor-directed teledentistry and how it benefits both the patient and the provider.”

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

