Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 29, 2020 and March 4, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|02/29/2020
|54,588,500
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,556,499
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|03/04/2020
|54,927,187
|
Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187
|
Total net* of voting rights: 54,898,886
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
