SANDIS TO DONATE ALL CONSTRUCTION FACE MASKS TO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER

The mother of one of its employees has been suffering from the virus. SANDIS encourages all other construction companies to do the same in helping individuals most at need.” — SANDIS

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA (MARCH 17, 2020) — In President Trump's morning address to the nation, he asked construction companies do their part in helping medical professionals in need and donate their n95 masks to health care centers and hospitals. This afternoon, SANDIS will be doing their part in helping the Bay Area community by donating all of their construction face masks to Valley Medical Center.COVID-19 has personally struck SANDIS -- the mother of one of its employees has been suffering from the virus. SANDIS, which has been integral to Bay Area construction developments for over 50 years, encourages all other construction companies to do the same in helping individuals most at need.People to Interview:Jeff Setera, CEO of SANDISMichael Elliott, COO of Valley Medical CenterWHEN:TODAY, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2PMWHERE:Valley Medical Center Foundation2400 Clove Dr.San Jose, CA 95128



