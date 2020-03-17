SANDIS TO DONATE ALL CONSTRUCTION FACE MASKS TO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER
SANDIS Civil Engineers Surveyors Planners to donate all n25 face masks to VMC in response to President Trump's national address
COVID-19 has personally struck SANDIS -- the mother of one of its employees has been suffering from the virus. SANDIS, which has been integral to Bay Area construction developments for over 50 years, encourages all other construction companies to do the same in helping individuals most at need.
People to Interview:
Jeff Setera, CEO of SANDIS
Michael Elliott, COO of Valley Medical Center
WHEN:
TODAY, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2PM
WHERE:
Valley Medical Center Foundation
2400 Clove Dr.
San Jose, CA 95128
Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-0962
email us here
