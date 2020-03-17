PlayOn Announces Australian Expansion with Introduction of PlayOn TV Australia

PlayOn Cloud makes it easy to watch any time without using data.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayOn today announced the long-planned establishment of their Australian arm, PlayOn TV Australia, which will offer an Australian iteration of PlayOn Cloud for iOS and Android from early 2020.PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence believes the download scheduling function offered by PlayOn Cloud is set to revolutionise the way Australians use their Satellite internet data allowances.“Our research suggests most Australian Satellite internet users want to stream entertainment content more often, but instead they’re forgoing Netflix with the family to conserve peak data for schooling and running their small business,” said Jeff Lawrence. “Their off-peak allowance – which can only be used between 1am and 7am – sits untouched.”“Key to the usefulness of PlayOn Cloud for Australian Satellite internet users is its ability to record content from streaming sites like Netflix, then schedule the recordings to download using off-peak data,” said Jeff Lawrence.“Users can wake up with their favourite content ready to watch offline anywhere, anytime without worrying about running out of peak data. Also, watching content offline means users avoid buffering and dropout issues associated with streaming via Satellite internet technology.”“PlayOn Cloud effectively unlocks wasted off-peak data – we feel it’s going to be a real game-changer for regional Australians,” says Jeff Lawrence.While the US version of PlayOn Cloud currently available in Australia has seen some success, users cannot access content available exclusively on Netflix Australia, nor can they pay for PlayOn Cloud in Australian dollars.“We have some exciting plans in the works for PlayOn TV Australia, starting with an iteration of PlayOn Cloud tailored to the Australian user,” said Jeff Lawrence.



